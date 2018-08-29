Global Strategic : TRADING HALT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL STRATEGIC GROUP LIMITED ᐑଢ኷ଫණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8007)

TRADING HALT

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Global Strategic Group Limited (the "Company") dated 27 August 2018 in relation to the placing of new shares under general mandate.

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on GEM has been halted with effect from 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 28 August 2018 pending the release of an announcement in relation to inside information of the Company on the termination of the Placing Agreement.

By order of the Board

Global Strategic Group Limited

Cheung Tuen Ting

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 28 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cheung Tuen Ting (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wu Guoming, Mr. Long Wenming, Mr. Chen Hualiang and Mr. Han Leiping; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Kwan Sin Yee, Mr. Leung Oh Man, Martin, Mr. Sun Zhi Jun and Ms. Huang Yu Jun.

