Global Sweeteners : Announcements and Notices - (1)change of Independent Non-executive Director and Change in Composition of Board Committees; and (2)change of Company Secretary and Authorised Representative

Mr. Chan has been appointed as the Company Secretary and authorised representative of the Company under rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules and the Companies Ordinance.

Ms. Hui has ceased to be the Company Secretary and authorised representative of the Company under rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules and the Companies Ordinance; and

Mr. Wang has ceased to be a member of each of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee, Corporate Governance Committee and CCT Supervisory Committee, and Mr. Wen has been appointed as a member of each of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee, Corporate Governance Committee and CCT Supervisory Committee;

Mr. Wang has ceased to be the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and Mr. Wen has been appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee;

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board ("Board") of Directors ("Directors") of Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited ("Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") announces that Mr. Wang Wenquan ("Mr. Wang") has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 28 June 2019. Mr. Wang advised the Board that his resignation was due to his intention to focus on his personal affairs and business commitments. Mr. Wang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

Following the resignation, Mr. Wang will cease to be the chairman of the remuneration committee of the Company ("Remuneration Committee"), a member of the audit committee of the Company ("Audit Committee"), a member of the nomination committee of the Company ("Nomination Committee"), a member of the corporate governance committee of the Company ("Corporate Governance Committee") and a member of the continuing connected transactions supervisory committee of the Company ("CCT Supervisory Committee").

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Wen Xia ("Mr. Wen") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 28 June 2019.

Mr. Wen, aged 42, is a senior partner of Guangdong Guanghe (Changchun) Law Firm. Mr. Wen graduated from Tianjin Institute of Light Industry (now Tianjin University of Science and Technology) in 1997, majoring in pulp and paper engineering. He then obtained a professional certification of self-study examinations for higher education in law from Jilin University in 2004. Mr. Wen was qualified as a lawyer in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") in February 2008. Mr. Wen has over 11 years of experience as a legal practitioner, with expertise in providing advice on investments and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Wen has served in various law firms in the PRC during his career. In 2017, Mr. Wen joined Guangdong Guanghe (Changchun) Law Firm, responsible for establishing a team in the Changchun office and has been working there as a senior partner ever since.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wen does not have any interest in the shares or underlying shares in the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO"). During the three years immediately before his appointment, Mr. Wen had not held any directorship in other listed public companies in Hong Kong or overseas or any other major appointments and qualifications. Mr. Wen is not related to any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Wen has entered into an appointment letter with the Company for an initial term of two years commencing from 28 June 2019, which shall be renewable automatically for successive terms of one year unless terminated by not less than three months' written notice served by either party at any time during the then existing term.

