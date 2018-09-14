Log in
Global Sweeteners : Announcements and Notices - Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

09/14/2018 | 01:28pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL SWEETENERS HOLDINGS LIMITED ɽϓጟุછٰϞࠢʮ̡ *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(stock code: 03889)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of the directors (the "Directors") of Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been changed to Suites 2202-4, 22nd Floor, Tower 6, the Gateway, 9 Canton Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong with effect from 14 September 2018.

By order of the Board

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited

Hui Ka Man

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Mr. Kong Zhanpeng and Mr. Zhang Zihua; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Ho Lic Ki, Mr. Lo Kwing Yu and Mr. Yuen Tsz Chun.

*for identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 11:27:07 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2012 4 520 M
EBIT 2012 -
Net income 2012 -247 M
Debt 2012 -
Yield 2012 -
P/E ratio 2012 -
P/E ratio 2013
Capi. / Sales 2012 0,03x
Capi. / Sales 2013 0,03x
Capitalization 122 M
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Wang Chief Executive Officer
Zhan Peng Kong Chairman
Lic Ki Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwing Yu Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Tsz Chun Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL SWEETENERS HOLDINGS LIMITED-60.78%16
NESTLÉ-3.17%257 404
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.50%72 082
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL2.50%64 338
DANONE-6.66%52 302
GENERAL MILLS-19.87%28 362
