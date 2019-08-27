Global Sweeteners : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL SWEETENERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

大 成 糖 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03889)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended 30 June FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2019 2018 Change % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue (HK$'Mn) 876.0 894.5 (2.1%) Gross profit (HK$'Mn) 80.7 56.8 42.1% Loss before tax (HK$'Mn) (102.6) (132.0) N/A Loss for the period (HK$'Mn) (102.6) (132.8) N/A Basic loss per share (HK cents) (6.7) (8.7) N/A Interim dividend per share (HK cents) Nil Nil N/A