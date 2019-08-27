Global Sweeteners : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
0
08/27/2019 | 09:36am EDT
GLOBAL SWEETENERS HOLDINGS LIMITED
大 成 糖 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 03889)
INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Six months ended 30 June
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2019
2018
Change %
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue (HK$'Mn)
876.0
894.5
(2.1%)
Gross profit (HK$'Mn)
80.7
56.8
42.1%
Loss before tax (HK$'Mn)
(102.6)
(132.0)
N/A
Loss for the period (HK$'Mn)
(102.6)
(132.8)
N/A
Basic loss per share (HK cents)
(6.7)
(8.7)
N/A
Interim dividend per share (HK cents)
Nil
Nil
N/A
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period").
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
REVENUE
4
876,003
894,474
Cost of sales
(795,256)
(837,707)
Gross profit
80,747
56,767
Other income and gains
4
9,386
12,548
Selling and distribution costs
(77,066)
(89,310)
Administrative expenses
(54,571)
(57,242)
Other expenses
(23,793)
(20,727)
Finance costs
5
(37,337)
(34,078)
LOSS BEFORE TAX
6
(102,634)
(132,042)
Income tax expenses
7
-
(786)
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(102,634)
(132,828)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in
subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of financial
statements of operations outside Hong Kong
2,079
7,580
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
(100,555)
(125,248)
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the Company
(102,634)
(132,828)
Non-controlling interests
-
-
(102,634)
(132,828)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the Company
(100,555)
(125,326)
Non-controlling interests
-
78
(100,555)
(125,248)
LOSS PER SHARE
8
Basic
HK(6.7) cents
HK(8.7) cents
Diluted
HK(6.7) cents
HK(8.7) cents
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30 June 2019
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
770,995
798,859
Prepaid land lease payments
-
130,650
Right-of-use assets
140,935
-
Deposits paid for acquisition of property,
plant and equipment
1,148
5,254
Goodwill
-
-
Other intangible assets
1,704
1,704
914,782
936,467
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
310,846
255,041
Trade and bills receivables
10
135,854
204,724
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
11
116,733
76,482
Pledged bank deposits
57,581
79,433
Cash and bank balances
26,193
20,120
647,207
635,800
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and bills payables
12
474,896
446,957
Other payables and accruals
272,513
241,582
Interest-bearing bank borrowings
622,159
826,378
Lease liabilities
5,603
-
Due to fellow subsidiaries
151,430
120,577
Tax payables
23,144
24,324
1,549,745
1,659,818
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
(902,538)
(1,024,018)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
12,244
(87,551)
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing bank borrowings
385,227
182,954
Lease liabilities
912
-
Deferred income
29,307
31,955
Deferred tax liabilities
10,759
10,759
426,205
225,668
NET LIABILITIES
(413,961)
(313,219)
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
13
152,759
152,759
Reserves
(560,789)
(460,047)
Deficit attributable to owners of the Company
(408,030)
(307,288)
Non-controlling interests
(5,931)
(5,931)
TOTAL DEFICIT
(413,961)
(313,219)
