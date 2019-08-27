Log in
GLOBAL SWEETENERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3889)
Global Sweeteners : Announcements and Notices - Interim Results Announcement for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019

08/27/2019 | 09:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL SWEETENERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

大 成 糖 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03889)

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended 30 June

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019

2018

Change %

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue (HK$'Mn)

876.0

894.5

(2.1%)

Gross profit (HK$'Mn)

80.7

56.8

42.1%

Loss before tax (HK$'Mn)

(102.6)

(132.0)

N/A

Loss for the period (HK$'Mn)

(102.6)

(132.8)

N/A

Basic loss per share (HK cents)

(6.7)

(8.7)

N/A

Interim dividend per share (HK cents)

Nil

Nil

N/A

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period").

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

REVENUE

4

876,003

894,474

Cost of sales

(795,256)

(837,707)

Gross profit

80,747

56,767

Other income and gains

4

9,386

12,548

Selling and distribution costs

(77,066)

(89,310)

Administrative expenses

(54,571)

(57,242)

Other expenses

(23,793)

(20,727)

Finance costs

5

(37,337)

(34,078)

LOSS BEFORE TAX

6

(102,634)

(132,042)

Income tax expenses

7

-

(786)

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(102,634)

(132,828)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in

subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of financial

statements of operations outside Hong Kong

2,079

7,580

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(100,555)

(125,248)

!

!

- 2 -

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the Company

(102,634)

(132,828)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

(102,634)

(132,828)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the Company

(100,555)

(125,326)

Non-controlling interests

-

78

(100,555)

(125,248)

LOSS PER SHARE

8

Basic

HK(6.7) cents

HK(8.7) cents

Diluted

HK(6.7) cents

HK(8.7) cents

- 3 -

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

770,995

798,859

Prepaid land lease payments

-

130,650

Right-of-use assets

140,935

-

Deposits paid for acquisition of property,

plant and equipment

1,148

5,254

Goodwill

-

-

Other intangible assets

1,704

1,704

914,782

936,467

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

310,846

255,041

Trade and bills receivables

10

135,854

204,724

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

11

116,733

76,482

Pledged bank deposits

57,581

79,433

Cash and bank balances

26,193

20,120

647,207

635,800

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and bills payables

12

474,896

446,957

Other payables and accruals

272,513

241,582

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

622,159

826,378

Lease liabilities

5,603

-

Due to fellow subsidiaries

151,430

120,577

Tax payables

23,144

24,324

1,549,745

1,659,818

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(902,538)

(1,024,018)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

12,244

(87,551)

- 4 -

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing bank borrowings

385,227

182,954

Lease liabilities

912

-

Deferred income

29,307

31,955

Deferred tax liabilities

10,759

10,759

426,205

225,668

NET LIABILITIES

(413,961)

(313,219)

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

13

152,759

152,759

Reserves

(560,789)

(460,047)

Deficit attributable to owners of the Company

(408,030)

(307,288)

Non-controlling interests

(5,931)

(5,931)

TOTAL DEFICIT

(413,961)

(313,219)

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 13:35:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Zi Hua Zhang Chairman
Kwing Yu Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Ho Fong Independent Non-Executive Director
Wang Wen Quan Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Man Hui Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL SWEETENERS HOLDINGS LIMITED100.00%21
NESTLÉ S.A.35.44%319 197
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL36.05%78 540
DANONE29.57%57 379
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD54.88%40 239
TYSON FOODS71.24%33 347
