Global Sweeteners : Announcements and Notices - Joint Announcement Transfer of Two Subsidiaries in Changchun from the Gsh Group to the Gbt Group Major Transaction in Relation to Disposal and Connected Transaction

GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY

GROUP COMPANY LIMITED ɽϓ͛ʷ߅ҦණྠϞࠢʮ̡ *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00809)

GLOBAL SWEETENERS HOLDINGS

LIMITED ɽϓጟุછٰϞࠢʮ̡ *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03889)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENTTRANSFER OF TWO SUBSIDIARIES IN CHANGCHUN

FROM THE GSH GROUP TO THE GBT GROUPDISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL AND

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONFURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

Reference is made to the joint announcements (the "Joint Announcements") of Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited and Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited dated 21 July 2017, 16 January 2018 and 16 July 2018 in relation to the transfer of two subsidiaries in Changchun from the GSH Group to the GBT Group. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcements.

Pursuant to the S&P Agreement, Completion is conditional upon fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent set out in the paragraph headed "Conditions" in the joint announcement dated 21 July 2017 on or before the Long Stop Date, which Long Stop Date shall be the date falling 180 days after the date of the S&P Agreement, or such later date as the Vendors and the Purchaser may agree.

As announced by GBT and GSH on 16 July 2018, the Long Stop Date was extended to 31 December 2018 or such later date as the Vendors and the Purchaser may agree.

Additional time is required for the fulfillment of the conditions precedent, specifically, the management are submitting supplemental information to the relevant banks for the release of the guarantees and/or charges given by a member of the GSH Group in respect of the indebtedness of Dihao Foodstuff which is subject to final approval from the relevant banks. As such, the Vendors and the Purchaser have agreed to further extend the Long Stop Date to 31 March 2019 or such later date as the Vendors and the Purchaser may agree. Save for the above, all other terms and conditions of the S&P Agreement shall remain unchanged and continue in full force and effect.

Further announcement(s) will be made by GBT and GSH to update the status of the Transaction as and when appropriate.

By order of the GBT Board By order of the GSH Board Global Bio-chem Technology Group Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited Company Limited Zhang Zihua Yuan Weisen Acting chairman Chairman Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the GBT Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. Yuan Weisen, Mr. Zhang Zihua and Mr. Liu Shuhang; one non-executive Director, namely, Ms. Liang Wanpeng; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Ng Kwok Pong, Mr. Yeung Kit Lam and Mr. Zhao Jin.

As at the date of this announcement, the GSH Board comprises one executive director, namely Mr. Zhang Zihua; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Fong Wai Ho, Mr. Lo Kwing Yu and Mr. Wang Wenquan.

* For identification purposes only