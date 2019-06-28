Log in
Global Sweeteners : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

06/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

GLOBAL SWEETENERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

大 成 糖 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03889)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") are set out below:

Executive director:

Mr. Zhang Zihua (Acting chairman)

Independent non-executive directors:

Mr. Fong Wai Ho

Mr. Lo Kwing Yu

Mr. Wen Xia

The Board has set up six committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Board

Continuing

committees

connected

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Corporate

transactions

CCT

governance

("CCT")

supervisory

committee

committee

committee

committee

executive

committee

Directors

committee

(Note 1)

Mr. Zhang Zihua

M

C

M

Mr. Fong Wai Ho

C

C

C

Mr. Lo Kwing Yu

M

M

M

M

Mr. Wen Xia

M

C

M

M

M

Notes:

  1. the current members of the CCT executive committee are members of the senior management of the Group.
  2. C - Chairman of the relevant Board committee M - Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 28 June 2019

*  For identification purpose only

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
