Global Telecom : GTH PR rectification 15-OCT-18

Amsterdam, 15 October 2018 -
Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. ('GTH') (EGX: GTHE.CA), announces that:
The Company's press release dated 14/10/2018 mentioned by mistake that the independent financial advisor FinCorp Financial Advisory S.A.E ('FinCorp') report was reviewed by GTH's auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers and the correction is that Mansour&Co. PricewaterhouseCoopers did issue a limited assurance report in connection with the projected financial information included in the valuation report prepared by FinCorp.
