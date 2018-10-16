Log in
GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING SAE (GTHE)
End-of-day quote  - 10/15
2.82 EGP   -3.42%
07:43aGLOBAL TELECOM : GTH PR rectification 15-OCT-18
PU
10/14GLOBAL TELECOM : GTH press release 14-OCT-18
PU
10/11VEON : Scraps Offer For GTH's Pakistan, Bangladesh Assets
DJ
Summary 
News Summary

Global Telecom : GTH PR rectification 15-OCT-18

10/16/2018 | 07:43am CEST

Amsterdam, 15 October 2018 -

Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. ('GTH') (EGX: GTHE.CA), announces that:

The Company's press release dated 14/10/2018 mentioned by mistake that the independent financial advisor FinCorp Financial Advisory S.A.E ('FinCorp') report was reviewed by GTH's auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers and the correction is that Mansour&Co. PricewaterhouseCoopers did issue a limited assurance report in connection with the projected financial information included in the valuation report prepared by FinCorp.

Disclaimer

Global Telecom Holding SAE published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 05:42:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 921 M
EBIT 2018 689 M
Net income 2018 91,0 M
Debt 2018 2 048 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,51
P/E ratio 2019 6,07
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 743 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,36 $
Spread / Average Target 129%
Managers
NameTitle
Vincenzo Nesci Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Scott Kemp Chairman
Gerbrand Leendert Harm Nijman Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Iskandar Shalaby Naguib Rizk Shalaby Independent Non-Executive Director
Hassan Mohammad Al Shafei Abdel Hamid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING SAE-61.79%743
BHARTI AIRTEL-44.90%15 746
MTN GROUP LIMITED-38.99%11 041
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%9 160
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%8 350
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.--.--%7 593
