Global Telecom SAE : GTH press release 14-OCT-18

Amsterdam, 14 October 2018 -

In response to the formal request of the Financial Regulatory Authority, Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. ('GTH') (EGX: GTHE.CA), an Egyptian joint stock company, today releases the valuations received from the independent financial advisors FinCorp Financial Advisory S.A.E ('FinCorp') and Lazard Freres SAS ('Lazard') in connection with the offer made by VEON Ltd. ('VEON') on 2 July 2018 for certain Pakistan and Bangladesh assets (the 'Offer'). FinCorp's valuation has been reviewed by GTH's auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers and both valuations used discounted cash flow, trading multiples and precedent transaction evaluation methods. The offer was withdrawn by VEON on 10 October 2018.