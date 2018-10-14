Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CAIRO AND ALEXANDRIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Global Telecom Holding SAE    GTHE   EGS74081C018

GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING SAE (GTHE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Global Telecom SAE : GTH press release 14-OCT-18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2018 | 10:23am CEST

Amsterdam, 14 October 2018 -

In response to the formal request of the Financial Regulatory Authority, Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. ('GTH') (EGX: GTHE.CA), an Egyptian joint stock company, today releases the valuations received from the independent financial advisors FinCorp Financial Advisory S.A.E ('FinCorp') and Lazard Freres SAS ('Lazard') in connection with the offer made by VEON Ltd. ('VEON') on 2 July 2018 for certain Pakistan and Bangladesh assets (the 'Offer'). FinCorp's valuation has been reviewed by GTH's auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers and both valuations used discounted cash flow, trading multiples and precedent transaction evaluation methods. The offer was withdrawn by VEON on 10 October 2018.

Disclaimer

Global Telecom Holding SAE published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 08:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING SAE
10:23aGLOBAL TELECOM SAE : GTH press release 14-OCT-18
PU
10/12GLOBAL TELECOM : Dutch VEON cancels GTH’s purchase offer
AQ
10/11VEON : Scraps Offer For GTH's Pakistan, Bangladesh Assets
DJ
09/16GLOBAL TELECOM SAE : GTH annuls tower sale for Pakistani Tanzanite
AQ
09/16GLOBAL TELECOM SAE : GTH announces termination of sale of its Pakistan tower bus..
AQ
09/14Will Egypt’s telecom sector lose glamour on market challenges?
AQ
09/03GLOBAL TELECOM : Pharos Research maintains Overweight on Global Telecom
AQ
09/02GLOBAL TELECOM SAE : Dutch VEON may cancel GTH’s offer
AQ
08/05GLOBAL TELECOM SAE : Pharos Research sets fair value of Global Telecom at LE5.92
AQ
08/02GLOBAL TELECOM SAE : profits drop 66% in H1
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 921 M
EBIT 2018 689 M
Net income 2018 91,0 M
Debt 2018 2 048 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,38
P/E ratio 2019 5,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 732 M
Chart GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING SAE
Duration : Period :
Global Telecom Holding SAE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 0,37 $
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincenzo Nesci Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Scott Kemp Chairman
Gerbrand Leendert Harm Nijman Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Iskandar Shalaby Naguib Rizk Shalaby Independent Non-Executive Director
Hassan Mohammad Al Shafei Abdel Hamid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING SAE-62.47%732
BHARTI AIRTEL-45.53%15 746
MTN GROUP LIMITED-37.69%11 041
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%9 160
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%8 350
FAR EASTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.--.--%7 593
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.