Global Token : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Director

Saved as the same continuing term as stated in the employment contract entered with the Company on 25 June 2018, and the same terms had been announced on 29 June 2018, she will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company and will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. The remuneration package for Ms. Xie will be determined by the Board with reference to her duty, responsibility and experience, and to prevailing market conditions, and is subject to annual review of the remuneration committee of the Board.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Ms. Xie confirm that (i) she does not have any relationship with any of the Directors, senior management, or substantial and controlling shareholder of the Company; (ii) she does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong; (iii) she did not hold any directorship in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the preceding three years; and (iv) she does not have any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor does he has any other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under paragraphs (h) to (v) of rule 17.50(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board wishes to expresses its warmest welcome to Ms. Xie to the Board.

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors comprises Mr. Chen Ping, Ms. Ma Jian Ying, Mr. Tsang Chun Kit Terence, Ms. Xie Bin and Mr. Wang An Zhong as executive Directors, Mr. Shi Guang Rong as a non-executive Director and Mr. Leung Wah, Ms. Wong Mei Ling and Mr. Qin Hui as independent non-executive Directors.

