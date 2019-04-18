Log in
GLOBAL TOKEN LTD

(8192)
Global Token : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Executive Director

04/18/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL TOKEN LIMITED

環球通証有限公司

(continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8192)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Global Token Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Ms. Xie Bin ("Ms. Xie") has been appointed as an executive Director with effect from 18 April 2019.

The brief biography of Ms. Xie is set out below:

Ms. Xie, aged 34, obtained a Bachelor Degree in Computer Science and Technology from University of Science and Technology of China, a Master's Degree in Environmental Science from Iowa State University and a Master's Degree in Environmental Engineering from Rice University. She had practiced as a professional engineer in the state of Texas of the United States since 2011 and had been certified as a project management professional by Project Management Institute in 2015. She joined our Company as a Co-CEO since August 2018. She had extensive, comprehensive and professional management experience in project management and system engineering. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Xie was a general partner of Sabra Capital Inc. from 2017 to 2018. She was a senior engineer/program manager of Oceaneering International, Inc. from 2013 to 2017, the engineer III of Cameron International Corporation from 2012 to 2013 and the environmental engineer II of CDM Smith Inc. from 2008 to 2012.

Saved as the same continuing term as stated in the employment contract entered with the Company on 25 June 2018, and the same terms had been announced on 29 June 2018, she will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company and will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. The remuneration package for Ms. Xie will be determined by the Board with reference to her duty, responsibility and experience, and to prevailing market conditions, and is subject to annual review of the remuneration committee of the Board.

As at the date of this announcement, save as disclosed above, Ms. Xie confirm that (i) she does not have any relationship with any of the Directors, senior management, or substantial and controlling shareholder of the Company; (ii) she does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong; (iii) she did not hold any directorship in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the preceding three years; and (iv) she does not have any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor does he has any other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under paragraphs (h) to (v) of rule 17.50(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board wishes to expresses its warmest welcome to Ms. Xie to the Board.

By Order of the Board

Global Token Limited

Ma Jian Ying

CO-Chief Executive Officer and executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors comprises Mr. Chen Ping, Ms. Ma Jian Ying, Mr. Tsang Chun Kit Terence, Ms. Xie Bin and Mr. Wang An Zhong as executive Directors, Mr. Shi Guang Rong as a non-executive Director and Mr. Leung Wah, Ms. Wong Mei Ling and Mr. Qin Hui as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website at www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the Company website at www.8192.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Global Energy Resources International Group Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 10:42:05 UTC
