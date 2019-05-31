Global Token : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement to the Annual Results Announcement and Annual Report of the Company for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL TOKEN LIMITED

環球通証有限公司

(continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8192)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

TO THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND

ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the announcement of Global Token Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 30 April 2019 in relation to the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Results Announcement") and the annual report of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the 2018 Annual Results Announcement and 2018 Annual Report.

DETAILS OF THE MODIFICATIONS AND THEIR POTENTIAL IMPACT

As disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report, the auditors of the Company (the "Auditors") have issued a qualified opinion (the "2018 Qualified Opinion") on the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 because the Auditors were unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence regarding the validity and occurrence of the commission and service income of approximately HK$6,123,000 in relation to cryptocurrencies trading platform in Blockchain technology business of the Group. Since the Auditors were unable to carry out effective confirmation procedures in relation to the above revenue for the purpose of audit on the financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 and there was inadequate documentary evidence available for the Auditors to satisfy themselves about the occurrence of the transactions which gave rise to these commission and service income as well as there being no satisfactory alternative audit procedures that the Auditors could perform to satisfy themselves as to whether the above sales revenue were free from material misstatement and whether the activities of the Group from provision of Blockchain technology related business in relation to cryptocurrencies trading platform had given rise to actual or contingent liabilities of the Group in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. The 2018 Qualified Opinion was formed.

