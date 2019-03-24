Global Token : Announcements and Notices - The Stock Exchange's Notice of Proceeding to Cancel the Company's Listing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL TOKEN LIMITED ᐑଢஷ൛Ϟࠢʮ̡

(continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8192)

THE STOCK EXCHANGE'S NOTICE OF PROCEEDING TO

CANCEL THE COMPANY'S LISTING

The Company has received a Letter dated 22 March 2019 from the Stock Exchange (the "Letter"), that the Stock Exchange has decided the Company has failed to maintain a sufficient level of operations or have tangible assets of sufficient value and/or intangible assets for which a sufficient potential value can be demonstrated to the Stock Exchange to warrant its continued listing under Rule 17.26 of the GEM Listing Rule. The Stock Exchange considers the circumstances of the Company to be an extreme case which warrants a trading suspension of the Company's shares under Rule 9.04(3) of the GEM Listing Rule (the "Decision") after having considered, among others, the following:

(i) The Company has been carrying out a number of businesses including the electronic product trading business and other miscellaneous businesses (including money lending business, securities brokerage related business and air-conditioners rental business) for the past few years. The operating scale of each of these businesses is small and lack of substance;

(ii) The Company has not demonstrated that the electronic product trading business and other existing businesses including the money lending business, securities brokerage related business and air-conditioners rental business are viable and sustainable and can substantially improve the operations to generate sufficient revenue and profits;

(iii) The Company's blockchain technology related business was recently set up in April

2018. This business is new and unrelated to its existing businesses and the current scale of operation is small;

(iv) The Company's forecasts are not supported by signed agreements or concrete business plans. The significant increase in the projected revenue from the blockchain technology related business is premised on unsubstantiated growth in number of users and transactions; and

(v) A majority of the Company's assets comprised cash or cash equivalents.

Based on the above analysis, the operation of these assets has not generated sufficient revenue and profits to ensure the Company to operate a viable and sustainable business. Nor has the Company demonstrated that its assets would enable it to substantially improve its operations and financial performance.

Pursuant to the Letter, in view of the Decision, the Company is required to re-comply with Rule 17.26 of the GEM Listing Rules and it will have a remedial period of 12 months to re-comply with Rule 17.26 of the GEM Listing Rules. If the Company fails to do so by the expiry of the 12-month period (i.e., 21 March 2020), the Stock Exchange will proceed with cancellation of the Company's listing.

Under Rule 4.06(1) of the GEM Listing Rules, the Company has the right to have the Decision referred to the GEM Listing Committee for review. The Company is still in the process of reviewing the Letter and is discussing the same with the Company's professional advisers, and would actively consider lodging a request for the Decision referred to the GEM Listing Committee for review.

The Directors would remind the Shareholders and potential investors that (i) the Company may or may not proceed with the review by the GEM Listing Committee; and (ii) the outcome of such review is uncertain, if undertaken.

Further announcements will be made by the Company as and when appropriate and in accordance with the requirements of the GEM Listing Rules. Shareholders who have any queries about the implications of the Stock Exchange's notice of proceeding to cancel the Company's listing are advised to obtain appropriate professional advice.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Board" the board of Directors "Company" Global Token Limited (stock code: 8192), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability, the issued Shares of which are listed on GEM "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "GEM" GEM operated by the Stock Exchange "GEM Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the share(s) in the share capital of the Company "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Hong Kong, 22 March 2019

By Order of the Board

Global Token Limited

Ma Jian Ying

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors comprises Mr. Chen Ping, Ms. Ma Jian Ying, Mr. Tsang Chun Kit Terence and Mr. Wang An Zhong as executive Directors, Mr. Shi Guang Rong as a non-executive Director and Mr. Leung Wah and Ms. Wong Mei Ling as independent non-executive Directors.

