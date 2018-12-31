Global Token : Company Information Sheet

FORMS RELATING TO LISTING
FORM F
GEM
Company Information Sheet
Company name: Global Token Limited
Stock code (ordinary shares): 8192
This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the Internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.
The information in this sheet was updated as of 31 December 2018.
A. General
Place of incorporation : Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and
continued in Bermuda
Date of initial listing on GEM : 29 November 2002
Name of Sponsor(s) : NIL
Names of directors : Executive Directors:
Mr. Chen Ping
Ms. Ma Jian Ying
Mr. Tsang Chun Kit Terence
Mr. Wang An Zhong
Non-Executive Director:
Mr. Shi Guang Rong
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Mr. Leung Wah
Ms. Wong Mei Ling
Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s) :
(as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the
Name
No. of Shares Held
Approximate
Percentage
of Interest
GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company
Mr. Sun Lijun
129,547,378
12.50%
Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company
:
N/A
B. Business activities
Financial year end date
:
31 December
Registered address
:
Clarendon House, 2 Church Street
Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda
Head office and principal place of business
:
Room 3008-10, 30th Floor
Tower 6, The Gateway, Harbour City, 9 Canton Road
Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Web-site address
:
http://www.8192.com.hk
Share registrar
:
Principal in Bermuda:
MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited
The Belvedere Building,
69 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM08, Bermuda
:
Branch in Hong Kong:
Tricor Tengis Limited
Level 22, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
Auditors
:
HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited
31/F., Gloucester Tower, The Landmark,
11 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong
The Company together with its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") is principally engaged in rental of energy-saving air-conditioners, trading business, the operations of blockchain related services, money lending business and securities trading business.
C. Ordinary shares
D. Warrants
Number of ordinary shares in issue
:
1,036,379,025 shares
Par value of ordinary shares in issue
:
HK$0.04
Board lot size (in number of shares)
:
12,000
Name of other stock exchange(s) on which ordinary shares are also listed
:
N/A
NIL
E. Other securities
Share Options
The Company has adopted a share option scheme on 9 May 2012 (the "Share Option Scheme") and the 10% limit of the Share Option Scheme has been refreshed on 13 May 2015 and 3 May 2016. After the share consolidation of the shares of the Company became effective on 8 December 2016 and the rights issues completed on 12 May 2017, the total number of shares which may be issued upon exercise of all options to be granted under the Share Option Scheme must not exceed 54,896,443 shares and the Company has 61,005,500 share options remain outstanding as at the date of this information sheet.
Responsibility statement
The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet (the "Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.
The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.
The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Stock Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Stock Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.
Signed:
Mr. Chen Ping Ms. Ma Jian Ying
Mr. Tsang Chun Kit Terence Mr. Wang An Zhong
Mr. Shi Guang Rong Mr. Leung Wah
Ms. Wong Mei Ling