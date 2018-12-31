Global Token : Company Information Sheet

Appendix 5

FORMS RELATING TO LISTING

FORM F

GEM

Company Information Sheet

Company name: Global Token Limited

Stock code (ordinary shares): 8192

This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the Internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.

The information in this sheet was updated as of 31 December 2018.

A. General

Place of incorporation : Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and

continued in Bermuda

Date of initial listing on GEM : 29 November 2002

Name of Sponsor(s) : NIL

Names of directors : Executive Directors:

Mr. Chen Ping

Ms. Ma Jian Ying

Mr. Tsang Chun Kit Terence

Mr. Wang An Zhong

Non-Executive Director:

Mr. Shi Guang Rong

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Mr. Leung Wah

Ms. Wong Mei Ling

Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s) : (as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the Name No. of Shares Held Approximate Percentage of Interest GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company Mr. Sun Lijun 129,547,378 12.50% Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company : N/A





Financial year end date : 31 December Registered address : Clarendon House, 2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda Head office and principal place of business : Room 3008-10, 30th Floor Tower 6, The Gateway, Harbour City, 9 Canton Road Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong Web-site address : http://www.8192.com.hk Share registrar : Principal in Bermuda: MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited The Belvedere Building, 69 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM08, Bermuda : Branch in Hong Kong: Tricor Tengis Limited Level 22, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong Auditors : HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited 31/F., Gloucester Tower, The Landmark, 11 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong

B. Business activities

The Company together with its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") is principally engaged in rental of energy-saving air-conditioners, trading business, the operations of blockchain related services, money lending business and securities trading business.

C. Ordinary shares

Number of ordinary shares in issue : 1,036,379,025 shares Par value of ordinary shares in issue : HK$0.04 Board lot size (in number of shares) : 12,000 Name of other stock exchange(s) on which ordinary shares are also listed : N/A

D. Warrants

NIL

E. Other securities

Share Options

The Company has adopted a share option scheme on 9 May 2012 (the "Share Option Scheme") and the 10% limit of the Share Option Scheme has been refreshed on 13 May 2015 and 3 May 2016. After the share consolidation of the shares of the Company became effective on 8 December 2016 and the rights issues completed on 12 May 2017, the total number of shares which may be issued upon exercise of all options to be granted under the Share Option Scheme must not exceed 54,896,443 shares and the Company has 61,005,500 share options remain outstanding as at the date of this information sheet.





Responsibility statement

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet (the "Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.

The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Stock Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Stock Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.

Signed:

Mr. Chen Ping Ms. Ma Jian Ying

Mr. Tsang Chun Kit Terence Mr. Wang An Zhong

Mr. Shi Guang Rong Mr. Leung Wah

Ms. Wong Mei Ling