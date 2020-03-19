Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Global UAV Technologies Ltd.    UAV   CA3794331056

GLOBAL UAV TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(UAV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global UAV CEO Resigns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2020) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a drone technology company, is reporting that Mike Burns, Director and CEO of the Company has resigned as a director and officer of the Company and its subsidiaries, effective March 18, 2020.

The Company's Board of Directors have assumed responsibility for the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries, including the ongoing continuity of its operations for its clients and projects that are in progress and in the pipeline.

The Board will provide further updates as matters develop.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. is a diversified, vertically integrated drone technology company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries - Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., UAV Regulatory Services Inc., and NOVAerial Robotics Inc.- Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including drone research and development and manufacturing, flight services and regulatory compliance. Global UAV Technologies Ltd. will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. Global UAV is well positioned for growth as a vertically integrated drone technology company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"James Rogers & Andrew Male"
Director & Director

For additional information please contact:

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. Investor Information
Telephone: 1 888 905 7011
Email: ir@globaluavtech.com
www.globaluavtech.com

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in public markets, service industries, manufacturing and the UAV Sector. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53599


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBAL UAV TECHNOLOGIES LT
08:05aGlobal UAV CEO Resigns
NE
2019GLOBAL UAV TECHNOLOGIES : to Display at Huawei Canada's 2019 Digital Transformat..
AQ
2019CORRECTION FROM SOURCE : Global UAV to Display at Huawei Canada's 2019 Digital T..
NE
2019GLOBAL UAV TECHNOLOGIES : to Display at Huawei Canada's 2019 MiniMWC Conference
AQ
2019Global UAV to Display at Huawei Canada's 2019 Mini-MWC Conference
NE
2019Global UAV Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2018
NE
2019Global UAV Awarded Multiple Unexploded Ordnance Survey Contracts
NE
2019Global UAV Flies First Drone-Based Geothermal Energy Survey
NE
2019Global UAV Announces Resignation of Director
NE
2018Global UAV Considers ESAero for Production Assessment of the Procyon 800E Hel..
NE
More news
Chart GLOBAL UAV TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Global UAV Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Burns Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Rogers President & Director
Andrew R. Male Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen Sulis Chief Financial Officer
Von Rowell Torres Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL UAV TECHNOLOGIES LTD.0.00%0
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.99%31 945
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.78%28 492
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-36.79%20 393
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-3.28%20 195
CORNING INCORPORATED-26.14%16 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group