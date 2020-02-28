Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Global Water Resources, Inc.    GWRS

GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.

(GWRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 08:32am EST

PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.0241 per common share (an annualized amount of $0.2892 per share), which will be payable on March 31, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2020.

About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 12 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM), an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM conserves water by using the right water for the right use and helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:
Michael Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
mike.liebman@gwresources.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
GWRS@cma.team

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, IN
08:32aGlobal Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend
GL
02/25GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES : Frost & Sullivan -Analytics-based Water Solutions that ..
AQ
02/13GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES SETS FOURTH Q : 00 p.m. ET
GL
01/31Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend
GL
01/30GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
01/30GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES : Announces exercise and closing of underwriter's over-al..
PU
01/30Global Water Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriter's Over-Allotment O..
GL
01/21GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
01/21Global Water Completes $10.9 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
01/16Global Water Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 35,5 M
EBIT 2019 7,70 M
Net income 2019 2,90 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 89,1x
P/E ratio 2020 78,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 7,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,48x
Capitalization 281 M
Chart GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Water Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,25  $
Last Close Price 12,48  $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ron L. Fleming Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Liebman CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
William S. Levine Independent Director
David C. Tedesco Lead Independent Director
Richard Michael Alexander Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.-5.10%281
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY4.01%23 100
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.85%12 415
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.81%4 783
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR4.32%2 319
SJW GROUP-9.43%1 831
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group