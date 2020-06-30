Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Global Water Resources, Inc.    GWRS

GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.

(GWRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 08:32am EDT

PHOENIX, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS) (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.0241 per common share (an annualized amount of $0.2892 per share), which will be payable on July 31, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2020.

About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 12 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM), an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM conserves water by using the right water for the right use and helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:
Michael Liebman
CFO and SVP
Tel (480) 999-5104
mike.liebman@gwresources.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
GWRS@cma.team

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, IN
08:32aGlobal Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend
GL
06/03Global Water Resources Appoints Senior Utility Industry Expert, Christopher D..
GL
05/29Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend
GL
05/08GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submis..
AQ
05/07Global Water Resources Reports Results of Director Election
GL
05/06GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
05/06Global Water Resources Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05/06GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termi..
AQ
04/30Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend
GL
04/17GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES SETS FIRST QU : 00 p.m. ET
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36,3 M - -
Net income 2020 2,10 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 101x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 228 M 228 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Water Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,50 $
Last Close Price 10,13 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ron L. Fleming Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Liebman Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
William S. Levine Director
David C. Tedesco Lead Independent Director
Richard Michael Alexander Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES, INC.-22.97%228
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.2.05%22 695
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-16.56%11 472
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-23.35%3 905
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-11.07%3 376
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO LTD--.--%1 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group