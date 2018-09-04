Global Water Resources Named Finalist in 2018 Environmental Excellence Awards by Arizona Forward

PHOENIX, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has been named a finalist in Arizona Forward’s 38 th Annual Environmental Excellence Awards in the category of industrial and public works.



Finalists in the category preserve or enhance natural resources and the environment, integrate with the natural and man-made environment, and contribute to environmental awareness, education, or cultural and aesthetic appreciation. The winners will be announced on October 6, 2018 at an annual event that is expected to attract upwards of 600 community leaders and dignitaries from throughout Arizona.

Global Water was nominated for its effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM conserves water by using the right water for the right use and helps protect water supplies in water scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water implemented TWM in the City of Maricopa service area, where it has partnered with local subdivisions and the University of Arizona to reuse over 97% of the city’s wastewater. This allowed Global Water to reduce groundwater withdrawals by 900 million gallons during the same period, which is equivalent to a 27% reduction in groundwater demand.

“This nomination reflects the importance of industry leading and innovative water management in the arid Southwest,” noted Global Water CEO Ron Fleming. “As we advance our mission of achieving efficient growth and consolidation, we believe that by applying our TWM approach to our regional service areas and the utilities we acquire, we will deliver great benefits to all stakeholders including the preservation of water supplies for generations to come.”

About Arizona Forward

Arizona Forward was founded as Valley Forward in 1969, one year before the first Earth Day. It expanded statewide in 2013. Arizona Forward mobilizes business leaders and policymakers to leverage their collective power to influence how Arizona best grows its communities, stimulate its economy and enhance its environment.

Arizona Forward’s diverse membership of large corporations and small businesses, along with municipal, county and state agencies, educational institutions, related nonprofits and concerned citizens help ensure: smart growth and development, efficient transportation, improved air quality, responsible water management, energy alternatives and meaningful education. For more information, visit www.arizonaforward.org .

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 10 utility companies which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com .

