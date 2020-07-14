GlobalCapital p l c : New AGM date, Record Date & extended period for the Nomination of Directors & Placing of items on the Agenda

Testaferrata Street, Ta' Xbiex XBX 1403, Malta

tel: (+356) 21 342 342 - fax: (+356) 21 333 100 email: info@globalcapital.com.mt

www.globalcapital.com.mt

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by GlobalCapital plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.

Quote

The Board makes reference to its previous announcement dated 8 June 2020, through which the market was informed of the Company's plan to hold the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on Thursday, 30 July 2020.

AGM DATE

Further to the publication of Legal Notice 288 of 2020 - Companies Act (Public Companies - Annual General Meetings Regulations), 2020 - published Friday 10 July 2020, the periods allowed for laying before and approval of the Company's accounts and for the holding of annual general meetings were each extended by five (5) months. The Company wishes to avail itself of the extensions contemplated by virtue of the aforementioned regulations.

Consequently, the Company wishes to inform its shareholders that it now plans to hold its AGM on Friday, 28 August 2020. Further information related to the AGM, will be announced at a later date.

ITEMS ON THE AGENDA

The Company had not previously received any items for inclusion on the agenda of the AGM by shareholders holding not less than 5% nominal value of the voting issued share capital of the Company within the period prescribed in its announcement of the 8 June 2020. Given that the AGM is now being held on the 28 August 2020, the Company wishes to extend the period by when shareholders holding not less than 5% nominal value of the voting issued share capital of the Company may:

Request the Company to include items on the agenda of the AGM, provided that each item is accompanied by a justification or a draft resolution to be adopted at the AGM; and Table draft resolutions for items included in the agenda of the AGM.

The period is extended until 17 July 2020 at 1700hrs. Such requests to put items on the agenda of the AGM or the draft resolutions referred to hereabove shall be submitted to the Company in hard copy (at the registered office of the Company - addressed to the Company Secretary) or in electronic form (companysecretary@globalcapital.com.mt).

GlobalCapital Financial Management Limited are licensed to provide investment services in Malta by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

GlobalCapital Life Insurance Limited is authorized to transact Long Term Insurance Business and is regulated by the MFSA.

GlobalCapital Health Insurance Agency Limited acts as an insurance agent and is regulated by the MFSA.

Company Registration no. C 19526