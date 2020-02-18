Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coronavirus outbreak: businesses likely to see China as a key risk factor, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 06:10am EST
18 Feb 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: businesses likely to see China as a key risk factor, says GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

The outbreak of Coronavirus has far-reaching impacts ranging from the shutdown of factories, challenging job conditions and supply chain disruption. With these impacts, more businesses with exposure to China are likely to see the country as a potential risk factor, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's Company Filing Analytics platform, which scans through earning transcripts and filing documents, finds that China was mentioned as a key risk in 2019 by around 1,500 companies that either have manufacturing bases in the country or are dependent on Chinese supplies. Many of these companies were in the technology, media and telecom (TMT) sector, as China is a key electronics manufacturer. Other sectors that considered China as a potential risk factor included pharmaceuticals, healthcare and medical equipment; consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail; financial services; construction; and automotive.

IMAGE FOR PUBLICATION - Please click this link for the chart

Companies across industries and boundaries have been showcasing concerns over the situation in earnings transcripts. Of all the companies with earnings transcripts released between 1st January 2020 to 7th February 2020, 30% mention the coronavirus.

IMAGE FOR PUBLICATION - Please click this link for the chart

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'The impact of Coronavirus is no longer confined to China or any specific industry, with the outbreak threatening supply chain disruption for businesses across industries and boundaries. China's role in the global supply chain is critical, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across all sectors and countries have already started feeling the pinch from shortage of parts/raw materials.

'As the lockdowns in China have prevented workers from going to work, manufacturing and supply chain disruptions have been forcing companies in other countries to halt production.'

TMT and automotive industries are among the worst affected due to the supply chain crunch. For example, technology giant Apple's Wuhan supply chain was affected, and the company has stepped up its efforts to find alternate solutions to mitigate the production loss. With factories still struggling to get back to production, there is a large cloud over Apple's productivity.

Several automakers were also affected due to the supply chain disruption. For instance, Hyundai Motor Co. was forced to announce a temporary halt in production at its plants in South Korea due to its inability to procure parts from China. Other auto companies such as Volkswagen, BMW, Honda, Ford, Daimler, Tesla, and Toyota also suspended operations in Chinese plants.

Adding to the plight, aerospace companies such as Airbus also had to shutdown plants in China due to instructions from Chinese authorities.

For a country already plagued by economy slowdown, the shutdown slashing job growth poses new risk. The job situation has also worsened with the number of postings and active jobs showing a declining trend since the outbreak. On 11 February 2020, the Chinese Ministry of education warned of tough job conditions due to coronavirus outbreak and economy slowdown.

IMAGE FOR PUBLICATION - Please click this link for the chart

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, continues: 'Pressure has been mounting to start production at China factories. However, it is a sign of relief that renowned companies such as JD.com and Alibaba are coming forward to hire displaced workers.

'Though it is too early to predict the outcome and how the situation will unfold, a prolonged lockdown is likely to further worsen the situation and business repercussions.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 11:09:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
06:10aCORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK : businesses likely to see China as a key risk factor, says..
PU
03:04aGLOBALDATA : Asia to lead global ammonia capacity additions by 2024, says Global..
PU
02/17GLOBALDATA : Trade war hit ASEAN economies facing new challenge from coronavirus..
PU
02/17GLOBALDATA : Asia to dominate global refining industry by contributing 40% of ne..
PU
02/14GLOBALDATA : Airbus prototype prioritizes fuel efficiency, says GlobalData
PU
02/14GLOBALDATA : Airbus prototype prioritises fuel efficiency, says GlobalData
AQ
02/14GLOBALDATA : M&A activity remains steady in European region amidst uncertainty, ..
PU
02/14GLOBALDATA : China set to dominate Asian refining industry by contributing 44% o..
PU
02/14GLOBALDATA : Aerojet Rocketdyne hypersonic propulsion contract in interception p..
PU
02/14GLOBALDATA : Bühler, Givaudan aim to address nutrition challenges with plant-bas..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 115x
P/E ratio 2020 71,9x
EV / Sales2019 8,92x
EV / Sales2020 8,37x
Capitalization 1 528 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 295,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -7,34%
Spread / Average Target -7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.39%1 988
S&P GLOBAL INC.12.67%75 005
RELX PLC8.79%51 973
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION16.86%40 665
WOLTERS KLUWER7.29%20 119
EQUIFAX INC.16.30%19 751
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group