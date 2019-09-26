Log in
GlobalData PLC

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Amazon is moving aggressively to expand Alexa beyond the home

0
09/26/2019 | 07:53am EDT
26 Sep 2019
Amazon is moving aggressively to expand Alexa beyond the home Posted in Technology

Following Amazon's 2019 hardware launch event on Wednesday 25th September, Anisha Bhatia, Senior Technology Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view on Amazon's expanding product range:

'The buzzword at Amazon's event was, predictably, Alexa. Amazon is moving aggressively to expand Alexa beyond the home, where the popular voice assistant has so far had the most impact. Amazon wants Alexa to become an integral part of its customers' lives everywhere, within reach, including when they're outside the house.

'Increased customer interaction with Alexa causes a subsequent spike in purchases from Amazon, and with its newly announced products and services, Amazon is widening the customer base of its voice assistant.

'Among the new Alexa-enabled products and services unveiled yesterday by Amazon were an updated smart speaker called Echo Studio and Amazon's latest smart display, Echo Show 8. Amazon is also testing new waters in the wearables category; it announced its very first wireless earphones (Echo Buds), smart eyeglasses (Echo Frames) and a smart ring (Echo Loop).'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 11:52:07 UTC
