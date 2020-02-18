Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlobalData : Asia to lead global ammonia capacity additions by 2024, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 03:04am EST
18 Feb 2020
Asia to lead global ammonia capacity additions by 2024, says GlobalData Posted in Oil & Gas

Asia is set to drive capacity growth in the global ammonia industry from planned and announced projects between 2020 and 2024, contributing around 27% of the global growth by 2024, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company's report, 'Global Ammonia Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants', reveals that Asia is expected to have a new-build and expansion ammonia capacity of 12.49 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from 23 planned and announced projects. Out of these, 18 are planned projects and the remaining are announced projects.

Sowmya Sivaji, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'In Asia, the capacity growth of ammonia will be mainly from India, which accounts for around 68 percent of the regions' capacity. The planned projects account for most of the capacity additions in India.'

IMAGE FOR PUBLICATION - Please click this link for the chart

GlobalData identified the Middle East as the second highest region in terms of capacity additions in the global ammonia industry. The region will add a new-build and expansion capacity of about 10.35 mtpa from 24 planned and announced projects. The major capacity additions will be from Iran, and is expected to contribute about 8.00 mtpa by 2024.

Africa stands third, with new-build and expansion ammonia capacity of 9.65 mtpa by 2024. The major capacity additions will be from Nigeria, and is expected to contribute about 7.39 mtpa by 2024.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 08:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
03:04aGLOBALDATA : Asia to lead global ammonia capacity additions by 2024, says Global..
PU
02/17GLOBALDATA : Trade war hit ASEAN economies facing new challenge from coronavirus..
PU
02/17GLOBALDATA : Asia to dominate global refining industry by contributing 40% of ne..
PU
02/14GLOBALDATA : Airbus prototype prioritizes fuel efficiency, says GlobalData
PU
02/14GLOBALDATA : Airbus prototype prioritises fuel efficiency, says GlobalData
AQ
02/14GLOBALDATA : M&A activity remains steady in European region amidst uncertainty, ..
PU
02/14GLOBALDATA : China set to dominate Asian refining industry by contributing 44% o..
PU
02/14GLOBALDATA : Aerojet Rocketdyne hypersonic propulsion contract in interception p..
PU
02/14GLOBALDATA : Bühler, Givaudan aim to address nutrition challenges with plant-bas..
PU
02/13GLOBALDATA : reveals top 10 macroeconomic influencers on Twitter in Q4 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 115x
P/E ratio 2020 71,9x
EV / Sales2019 8,92x
EV / Sales2020 8,37x
Capitalization 1 528 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 295,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -7,34%
Spread / Average Target -7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.39%1 988
S&P GLOBAL INC.12.67%75 005
RELX PLC8.79%51 973
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION16.86%40 665
WOLTERS KLUWER7.29%20 119
EQUIFAX INC.16.30%19 751
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group