GlobalData : Auto companies lose US$564bn in market cap in Q1 2020, says GlobalData

Auto companies lose US$564bn in market cap in Q1 2020, says GlobalData

05/13/2020 | 07:00am EDT
13 May 2020
Auto companies lose US$564bn in market cap in Q1 2020, says GlobalData Posted in Automotive

The cumulative market capitalization of automotive companies has fallen by US$564bn in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 as the COVID-19 crisis battered the share prices across the sector, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Calum MacRae, Automotive Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'We are seeing a short-term decimation of vehicle demand globally and prospects for automotive companies - vehicle makers and suppliers - have deteriorated this year which is reflected in downbeat investor sentiment.'

In March 2020, the global light vehicle sales were 39.4% off year ago levels at 5.27 million, with first quarter sales down 27% on last year indicating the issues the sector is likely to face in Q2.

With the exceptions of the airline and tourism, automotive has been one of the worst-hit industrial sectors. The automotive sector in total, for the companies GlobalData track, has lost an average 30.6% of its market capitalization in the first quarter.

MacRae concludes: 'Even if demand does recover as lockdowns ease, the sector is expected to face the potential problem of not being able to keep up with demand once vehicle stocks are depleted. As the sector's vehicle assembly plants slowly come out of hibernation it is clear that with the new safety protocols in place it will be sometime before they are capable of producing to capacity if the demand is there. For the automotive sector the short-term outlook is inescapably bleak.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 10:59:17 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,27%
P/E ratio 2020 74,4x
P/E ratio 2021 56,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,67x
EV / Sales2021 8,14x
Capitalization 1 581 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC3.88%1 947
S&P GLOBAL INC.10.12%72 080
RELX PLC-1.73%44 378
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION1.22%33 304
WOLTERS KLUWER1.91%19 071
EQUIFAX INC.3.82%17 658
