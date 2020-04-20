Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Automotive forecasts revised down as crisis deepens, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 05:21am EDT
20 Apr 2020
Automotive forecasts revised down as crisis deepens, says GlobalData Posted in Automotive

The shutdowns and deteriorating demand in the automotive sector have caused GlobalData to revise its North American and European light vehicle (LV) production forecasts for 2020 and beyond. This is a stark illustration of how serious the COVID-19 crisis, which has caused sales to whither and shuttered manufacturing plants, is becoming for the automotive industry, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

For North America, the GlobalData base LV production forecast now stands at 13.6 million, down 2.9 million from the previous forecast. In Europe, the forecast now stands at 16.7 million, which is down 15.7% from the previous forecast

David Legget, Automotive Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'The drop in North American vehicle production forecast for 2020 versus last year is approaching 20%. That is a very big adjustment for an industry that relies on volume throughout the supply-chain. Already thin margins will be squeezed further by reduced order volumes and some companies will inevitably struggle with cash-flow to weather what is turning out to be a very sharp demand downturn.'

GlobalData's base COVID-19 scenario forecasts a fall in global LV sales of 17.2% on 2019 to 74.3 million with declines heavily weighted to Q2 and recovery underway thereafter.

Leggett concludes: 'One immediate consequence of the deepening crisis is that vehicle manufacturers and suppliers are looking to build cash reserves and expand credit lines to get them through it. The banks will be busy for a few weeks yet.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 09:20:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
05:21aGLOBALDATA : Automotive forecasts revised down as crisis deepens, says GlobalDat..
PU
04:11aGLOBALDATA : Manz to resume operations with proper measures
PU
03:51aGLOBALDATA : Baxter Q1 earnings expected to increase due to manufacturing of ren..
PU
04/17GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 to slow mining industry development project momentum in Q2..
PU
04/17GLOBALDATA : Total revises capex guidance in the wake of drop in oil prices, say..
PU
04/17GLOBALDATA : Slump in fuel demand and lack of storage capacity force Indian refi..
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA : Eagle Ford natural gas production benefiting from crude oil price c..
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 slowed TMT M&A by 26% Q1 2020, with worse to come, says Gl..
AQ
04/16GLOBALDATA : Air Arabia and Etihad risking the success of joint venture low-cost..
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA : Exports of N95 and KN95 from China to ease burden on US manufacture..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,57%
P/E ratio 2020 60,0x
P/E ratio 2021 45,2x
EV / Sales2020 7,02x
EV / Sales2021 6,57x
Capitalization 1 274 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 080,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-16.28%1 593
S&P GLOBAL INC.3.49%68 087
RELX PLC-3.49%44 241
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION9.53%35 912
WOLTERS KLUWER2.86%19 292
EQUIFAX INC.-8.67%15 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group