Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData PLC    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Biotronik sets high expectations for MDR certification among European medical device manufacturers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 11:27am EDT
20 Sep 2019
Biotronik sets high expectations for MDR certification among European medical device manufacturers Posted in Medical Devices, Press Release

Following the recent news (Wednesday 18 September) that Biotronik has obtained European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification for a Class III (highest risk) medical device;

Ashley Young, PhD, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view on the implications of this certification:

'Biotronik becoming the first medical device manufacturer to secure MDR certification for a Class III device sets the tone for other companies to follow suit, amidst complaints that the May 2020 deadline set by the EU is too tight.

'The looming deadline to comply with the new MDR guidelines has been putting significant pressure on European medical device manufacturers. There are nearly 500,000 medical devices currently marketed in the EU, all of which will have to be re-assessed under the new regulations to include updated information such as unique device identifiers, post-market surveillance data, safety and clinical performance reports, and more. This represents a huge amount of work for companies in what they are saying is too little time to complete it.

'Biotronik's MDR certification is a huge milestone. With this certification for such a high-risk device so far ahead of the deadline, Biotronik has shown that it is possible to successfully adhere to the new MDR. GlobalData predicts that the precedent set by Biotronik will strengthen the EU's position in maintaining their May 2020 deadline, while encouraging other companies to step up their efforts towards compliance.

'Biotronik is a big player in the cardiology device market, which is largely composed of Class III devices. Their now-proven ability to secure MDR certification quickly for high risk devices gives them an advantage over their competitors. Should other companies fail to meet the MDR deadline, GlobalData predicts Biotronik will pull ahead in markets such as Cardiac Rhythm Management, which GlobalData estimates to have been valued at just over $3bn in the EU in 2018 and is still growing steadily.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 15:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
11:27aGLOBALDATA : Biotronik sets high expectations for MDR certification among Europe..
PU
11:27aGLOBALDATA : Thomas Cook may continue to struggle as it faces fierce travel sale..
PU
10:07aGLOBALDATA : US to contribute 24% of new-build capacity growth to global gas pro..
PU
10:07aGLOBALDATA : German wind industry loses momentum as onshore wind auction fails t..
PU
08:12aGLOBALDATA : North America a solitary bright spot for light vehicle sales as Asi..
PU
06:27aGLOBALDATA : Crown Estate launches round 4, the first major UK auction for offsh..
PU
09/19GLOBALDATA : Kuwait Petroleum Corp to lead global refinery crude distillation un..
PU
09/19GLOBALDATA : Boeing wants to force Northrop Grumman's hand to preserve a share i..
PU
09/19GLOBALDATA : CATL reaps rewards from Chinese government's progressive policy on ..
PU
09/19GLOBALDATA : Infrastructure vendors are promoting flexible consumption options f..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 73,5x
P/E ratio 2020 46,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,82x
EV / Sales2020 5,42x
Capitalization 979 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 920,00  GBp
Last Close Price 830,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC41.28%1 222
S&P GLOBAL INC51.07%63 233
RELX17.54%45 904
THOMSON REUTERS CORP35.86%33 868
WOLTERS KLUWER26.21%19 407
EQUIFAX INC.51.77%17 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group