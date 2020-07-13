Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : COVID-19 disruption of clinical trials is in decline, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:26pm EDT
13 Jul 2020
COVID-19 disruption of clinical trials is in decline, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

After three months of increasing trial disruptions, the number of disrupted trials began to fall between June and July. Most disruption was caused by the suspension of enrollment, followed by slow enrollment, and delayed initiation, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Brooke Wilson, Associate Director, Trials Intelligence at GlobalData, comments: 'Although the total number of disrupted trials is decreasing overall, of trials that listed disruption as suspension of enrollment, slow enrollment or delayed initiation as their reason for disruption, only those affected by suspended enrollment have reduced (by 17.3%) compared to last month. Meanwhile, trials with delayed initiation have risen by 10% and trials that have been impacted by slow enrollment have gone up by 13.9%. This suggests that trials that had already initiated enrollment before the pandemic, with chosen sites and investigators, but then suspended due to COVID-19, are having more success picking up where they left off as long as enrollment wasn't impacted.'

Within the category of trials affected by slow enrollment, one-tenth are specifically due to the availability of sites and investigators. The reasons for this include that trial site hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, repurposed investigators, deprioritized non-COVID-19 trials, and high-risk subjects unwilling to enroll due to a greater chance of contracting COVID-19

Wilson continues: 'Importantly, the total number of disrupted trials is falling and the number of clinical trials that have resumed has almost doubled since last month. This implies that sponsors and contract service providers have begun to adjust clinical trial design strategies and are adapting to the new post-COVID-19 environment.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 21:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
05:26pGLOBALDATA : Safran's new aircraft interior factory could be a good post-COVID-1..
PU
05:26pGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 disruption of clinical trials is in decline, says GlobalDa..
PU
09:26aGLOBALDATA : Digital sales offer long-term opportunity to automotive aftermarket..
PU
09:26aGLOBALDATA : China and India lead Asia's regasification capacity additions by 20..
PU
01:26aGLOBALDATA : Davis Polk & Wardwell and AZB & Partners top legal advisers in Asia..
PU
07/11GLOBALDATA : Airlines more likely to extend life of existing models rather than ..
PU
07/10GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 increases demand for remote functionality in implantable l..
PU
07/10GLOBALDATA : Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis were top legal advi..
PU
07/10GLOBALDATA : JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were top financial advisers by value an..
PU
07/10B737 MAX's troubles could extend far beyond current COVID-19 crisis, says Glo..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 186 M 234 M 234 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net Debt 2020 35,1 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,2x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 1 681 M 2 120 M 2 115 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00 GBX
Last Close Price 14,25 GBX
Spread / Highest target 8 321%
Spread / Average Target 8 321%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 321%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC10.47%2 126
S&P GLOBAL INC.28.84%84 751
RELX PLC-5.01%44 047
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-1.07%33 508
WOLTERS KLUWER7.63%20 918
EQUIFAX INC.16.41%19 799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group