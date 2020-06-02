Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : COVID-19 pandemic has led to reduced coal-based electricity generation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 06:26am EDT
02 Jun 2020
COVID-19 pandemic has led to reduced coal-based electricity generation Posted in Power

Due to liquidity constraints and lack of sales, coal mines and power plants are scaling down or halting their operations, which will significantly impact the sector's growth outlook, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

In the UK, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have led the government to halt all but four of its coal-based power generating units. The collapse in demand for electricity during the lockdown combined with a greater supply of solar power has led to the UK not using coal-fired power plants for generating electricity for more than 20 days. Elsewhere in India, as a result of reduced demand, around forty coal-based power units with a capacity of 30 gigawatts (GW) have halted operations. Power plants are being forced to scale down operations and technologies with the lowest cost of electricity generation being given priority to dispatch electricity to the grid.

Somik Das, Senior Power Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'The reduced electricity demand due to the pandemic will have a bearing on coal consumption in developing countries. Markets such as China, India and Vietnam, where a significant portion of the installed generation capacity is coal-based, will witness decline in electricity generation from coal. Coal consumption in developed markets has already been low, but the ongoing drop in electricity demand combined with the drop in gas prices could further accelerate the closure of coal-based generation plants.'

India imposed a nationwide lockdown, which has caused disruptions and declarations of force majeure by several Indian ports, including Gangavaram port, one of the country's largest for imported coal. Domestically, Coal India Ltd. (CIL) has seen a 10% fall in coal dispatches during March 2020. Chinese state-owned utility Guodian canceled coal cargoes of 3 million tons (MT) that it had already booked for delivery over April and June. Global demand for coal imports could decline by 7% by the end of this year due to the combined effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and stiff competition from gas.

Das added: 'China and India are backing out from the global coal market due to ample domestic supply. International shipments of coal have declined over the past two months as governments around the world imposed social distancing and other measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Meanwhile, coal continued to face fierce competition from the gas market, with gas-fired generation highly profitable in many countries in comparison to coal-based generation.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 10:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
06:26aGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 pandemic has led to reduced coal-based electricity generat..
PU
06/01GLOBALDATA : Refiners worldwide hit hard by fuel demand destruction caused by lo..
PU
05/29GLOBALDATA : Australia's domestic-focused E&Ps are better positioned to cope wit..
PU
05/29GLOBALDATA : Nearly all aesthetic procedures in US are estimated to be delayed d..
PU
05/29GLOBALDATA : High-income households willing to take on riskier post-COVID-19 inv..
PU
05/29GLOBALDATA : reveals top 10 Health & Wellness influencers in Q1 2020
PU
05/28GLOBALDATA : easyJet's cost-cutting may be misguided as international arrivals e..
PU
05/27Tuesday Morning Files for Bankruptcy, Latest Company to Succumb to Coronaviru..
DJ
05/27GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 is disrupting smartphone sales and supply chains, says Glo..
AQ
05/27GLOBALDATA : Upswing in travel costs can lead to a slow recovery of tourism indu..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 186 M 234 M 234 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net Debt 2020 35,1 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,2x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 1 681 M 2 096 M 2 111 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00 GBp
Last Close Price 1 425,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target -15,8%
Spread / Average Target -15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC10.47%2 096
S&P GLOBAL INC.19.87%78 847
RELX PLC-0.37%45 543
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-0.72%33 728
WOLTERS KLUWER7.35%20 559
EQUIFAX INC.10.66%18 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group