GlobalData : COVID-19 slowed TMT M&A by 26% Q1 2020, with worse to come

04/16/2020 | 03:51am EDT
16 Apr 2020
COVID-19 slowed TMT M&A by 26% Q1 2020, with worse to come

Deal activity in the first quarter of 2020 was 26% down on Q1 2019. COVID-19 lock-downs in Q2 2020 will cause the M&A market to contract further, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's recent report, M&A in TMT - 2019 round-up, shows that, in 2019, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity grew 20% to $737bn, and Q2 2019 was the best quarter, in terms of deal value in the last five years.

Sapana Meheria, Thematic Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'We saw many mega deals, including United Technologies acquiring Raytheon for $88bn, Global Payments acquiring TSYS for $21.5bn, and Salesforce acquiring Tableau for $16bn. However, deal values and volumes have since plummeted.'

Meheria concludes: 'The COVID-19 downturn may boost M&A activity once economies start to recover. In Q1, 2020, share prices for many TMT companies have fallen by over a third - some of which may become attractive acquisition targets. Many start-ups are already running out of funding, so by mid-year will be highly vulnerable to potential acquirers. While these factors will push M&A activity, don't expect mega deals to happen at 2019's level.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 07:50:14 UTC
