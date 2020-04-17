Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : COVID-19 to slow mining industry development project momentum in Q2 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 04:36am EDT
17 Apr 2020
COVID-19 to slow mining industry development project momentum in Q2 2020 Posted in Coronavirus

The share of global mining projects that progressed to their next stage of development has decreased from 3.8% in Q4 2019 to 2.8% in Q1 2020, and is expected to slow further in Q2 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Vinneth Bajaj, Mining Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'With several countries entering complete lockdown, mining companies have minimized their workforce to temporarily suspend operations and development activities. As of April 13, the progress of 35 mines currently under construction globally was disrupted due to such lockdowns. These projects account for around 9% of total mines under construction and around 10.5% of total capacity as measured by run-of-mine (ROM).'

Anglo American slowed the development of its US$5.3bn Quellaveco copper mine in Peru, withdrawing employees and contractors amid the country's lockdown. The company also temporarily put Woodsmith, its newly acquired potash project in the UK, on hold from March 27. In Canada, Vale initially placed its Voisey's Bay mine on care and maintenance for four weeks, but has since extended this for up to three months - delaying the development of its mine expansion project and transition from open pit to underground mining.

Similarly, in Chile, Teck Resources has suspended construction works at its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 in the wake of the country's lockdown measures. On the other hand, the updated feasibility study work of the Prieska copper-zinc project in South Africa is undergoing remotely, with the site being shut-down temporarily.

Bajaj continued: 'Around 76 mineral projects advanced in Q1 2020, down from the 101 projects in Q4 2019. Assets moving forward into construction include the El Pilar copper project in Mexico, the Zaldivar copper-molybdenum in Chile, and North star iron ore in Australia.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 08:35:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
04:36aGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 to slow mining industry development project momentum in Q2..
PU
04:11aGLOBALDATA : Total revises capex guidance in the wake of drop in oil prices, say..
PU
12:51aGLOBALDATA : Slump in fuel demand and lack of storage capacity force Indian refi..
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA : Eagle Ford natural gas production benefiting from crude oil price c..
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 slowed TMT M&A by 26% Q1 2020, with worse to come, says Gl..
AQ
04/16GLOBALDATA : Air Arabia and Etihad risking the success of joint venture low-cost..
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA : Exports of N95 and KN95 from China to ease burden on US manufacture..
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 slowed TMT M&A by 26% Q1 2020, with worse to come
PU
04/16GLOBALDATA : OPEC+ cuts and COVID-19 crisis reduce revenues from Russia's newest..
PU
04/15GLOBALDATA : Global deal activity plummets during the week ended April 12
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,60%
P/E ratio 2020 59,2x
P/E ratio 2021 44,6x
EV / Sales2020 6,93x
EV / Sales2021 6,48x
Capitalization 1 257 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 065,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-17.44%1 562
S&P GLOBAL INC.0.55%66 150
RELX PLC-6.11%42 813
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.62%34 999
WOLTERS KLUWER1.41%18 940
EQUIFAX INC.-12.93%14 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group