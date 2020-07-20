Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : CanSino first with Phase II COVID-19 vaccine results, but one shot might not be enough, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 05:56pm EDT
20 Jul 2020
CanSino first with Phase II COVID-19 vaccine results, but one shot might not be enough, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

Following the news that Chinese biotech CanSino published Phase II results of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ad5-nCoV;

Philipp Rosenbaum, PhD, Senior Infectious Diseases Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'With one dose, CanSino's human adenovirus vector-based vaccine elicited receptor-binding and neutralizing antibodies in 508 patients peaking after 28 days. However, in the 52% of study participants that had a high pre-existing immunity to the viral vector, both types of antibodies were only at half the level than in the group with low-pre-existing immunity. A second dose of the vaccine might solve this issue, but on the other hand reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated.

'Furthermore, trial participants older than 55 years of age showed lower antibody responses than younger participants, possibly correlated with higher pre-existing Ad5 immunity, which is a serious issue since older people are particularly vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 infections. Additionally, the percentage of trial participants who produced neutralizing antibodies was low with 48% in the low-dose and 52% in the high dose group.

'Higher vaccine doses usually lead to more adverse events, so one solution might be for the elderly to generally receive two doses of the vaccine and younger people only one dose, to measure pre-existing Ad5-vector antibodies and then decide how many doses will be needed, or to add an adjuvant to boost the immune response.

'Nevertheless, the results are promising and warrant studies with more participants, longer observation of antibody levels and multiple vaccine doses - given the urgent need for a COVID-19 vaccine. Since CanSino is the first company to publish Phase II results, it has to been seen how the level of antibodies and T-cells will compare to results of COVID-19 vaccine candidates from other companies. However, it is still unclear which antibody levels will provide protection against SARS-CoV-2 and for how long this protection will last.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 21:55:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
05:56pGLOBALDATA : AstraZeneca/Oxford University's vaccine shows solid safety results ..
PU
05:56pGLOBALDATA : CanSino first with Phase II COVID-19 vaccine results, but one shot ..
PU
09:46aGLOBALDATA : ‘Office of the Future' to be shielded by digital technologies..
PU
01:56aGLOBALDATA : China's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccines set to surprise th..
PU
07/19GLOBALDATA : Venezuela's oil and gas sector sees worst crisis during 2020, says ..
PU
07/19GLOBALDATA : US hospitals alone purchase $94m PPE in H1 2020 – GlobalData ..
PU
07/17GLOBALDATA : Cadbury's smaller-size, same-price announcement won't fly with cons..
PU
07/17GLOBALDATA : British Airways decision to retire 747 fleet is expected with incre..
PU
07/17GLOBALDATA : Launch of new $600 videoconferencing device shows Zoom believes rem..
PU
07/17GLOBALDATA : forecasts light vehicles sales in India to decline by 32.6% in 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 186 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2020 35,1 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,2x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 1 681 M 2 126 M 2 128 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00 GBX
Last Close Price 14,25 GBX
Spread / Highest target 8 321%
Spread / Average Target 8 321%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 321%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC10.47%2 108
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.90%85 445
RELX PLC-4.96%43 706
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION3.36%35 110
WOLTERS KLUWER9.04%21 404
EQUIFAX INC.19.04%20 247
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group