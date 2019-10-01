Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData PLC    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Card payments in Vietnam set to grow at 17.8% to reach 522.5 million in 2023, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 03:28am EDT
01 Oct 2019
Card payments in Vietnam set to grow at 17.8% to reach 522.5 million in 2023, says GlobalData Posted in Banking

Card payments in Vietnam are set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% from 271 million in 2019 to 522.5 million in 2023, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's report, 'Vietnam Cards & Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2023,' reveals that the number of card payments increased more than fivefold in the last five years, rising from 56 million in 2015 to 271 million in 2019 at a robust CAGR of 48.3%.

Kartik Challa, Payments Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'While Vietnam remains a cash-based society, the government's financial inclusion initiatives, the emergence of digital-only banks, improved payment infrastructure and the adoption of new payment card technologies have led to the growth of card-based payments.'

IMAGE FOR PUBLICATION: Please click here for enlarged chart

The expansion of banking infrastructure and the licensing of non-bank companies to offer payment services in rural areas were also instrumental in driving the consumer shift towards electronic payments.

In order to reduce the reliance on cash, the government approved a scheme for the promotion of non-cash payments. As part of this, the government is aiming to bring 70% of the adult population under the formal banking system by 2020.

Other objectives include the expansion of point-of-sale infrastructure and increased payments of utility bills through electronic methods.

To further boost non-cash transactions, the State Bank of Vietnam has granted licenses to 30 non-bank companies as of July 2019 to provide payment services in the country, with most offering services through online and mobile channels.

Banks are also expanding their services to both rural and urban locations in the form of new branches, mobile van branches and digital self-service branches. For instance, Agribank now runs a fleet of over 60 mobile banking vans across the country to serve customers primarily in remote areas.

Meanwhile, digital-only banks have also made inroads into Vietnam during the review period, tapping into the tech-savvy millennial customer base. Digital-only bank Timo was launched in Vietnam in 2016 while VPBank's YOLO followed in September 2018, offering a digital account and a Mastercard debit card.

Challa concludes: 'The government's increasing focus on achieving a 'less-cash' economy, the emergence of new payment card technologies such as EMV and contactless, the advent of digital-only banks, and a strong e-commerce market will support the growth of electronic payments during the forecast period.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
03:28aGLOBALDATA : US firms dominate top 10 VC investors list in IoT tech space in 201..
PU
03:28aGLOBALDATA : Card payments in Vietnam set to grow at 17.8% to reach 522.5 millio..
PU
09/30GLOBALDATA : US tops cross-border M&A activity in technology sector in 2018, fin..
PU
09/30GLOBALDATA : Power utilities are betting on robotics to enhance operations
PU
09/30GLOBALDATA : Telecom companies to play a more pivotal role in gaming industry
PU
09/30GLOBALDATA : International alcohol companies taking control of their own supply ..
PU
09/30GLOBALDATA : Global 5G subscriptions will reach 1.5 billion by 2024, says Global..
PU
09/30GLOBALDATA : Nigeria to account for 50% of Africa's crude distillation unit capa..
PU
09/30GLOBALDATA : Indian spirometers market set to grow at CAGR of 5% between 2018 an..
PU
09/30GLOBALDATA : Nestle unveils world's largest Milo plant in Malaysia to meet growi..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 73,5x
P/E ratio 2020 46,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,82x
EV / Sales2020 5,42x
Capitalization 979 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 920,00  GBp
Last Close Price 830,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC41.28%1 204
S&P GLOBAL INC44.96%60 676
RELX19.55%46 115
THOMSON REUTERS CORP33.22%33 284
WOLTERS KLUWER29.66%19 038
EQUIFAX INC.51.05%17 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group