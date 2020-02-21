Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlobalData : Changes to China's case definition of COVID-19 results in a spike in cases, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 05:37am EST
21 Feb 2020
Changes to China's case definition of COVID-19 results in a spike in cases, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

A new case definition for COVID-19 in China has resulted in a spike in the number of reported cases of the disease, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Previously, China only reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the World Health Organization (WHO). However, a change to the case definition of the disease in China now includes both laboratory-confirmed cases and clinically diagnosed cases.

Nanthida Nanthavong, Epidemiologist at GlobalData, commented: 'During an outbreak, a clear case definition should be developed early in order to aid in an effective epidemiological investigation on the disease. However, early case definitions may be broad due to the lack of information. It is not uncommon for case definitions to be revised and for patients to be reclassified. In this particular outbreak, the case definition of COVID-19 has been broadened by China to include clinically diagnosed cases that are based on symptoms and exposure.'

'The change in the COVID-19 case definition to include clinically confirmed cases reflects the urgency to understand the magnitude of the disease and treat suspected cases early. It will also allow investigators to implement control and prevention measures as early as possible and gain a better understanding of the cause of the disease. However, diagnosing a case based only on symptoms can present additional challenges such as the inclusion of other illnesses that have similar symptoms to COVID-19, which may present challenges when interpreting numbers.'

'As research on COVID-19 continues to grow, the case definition may change and become more specific. As of now, the broad case definition allows investigators in China to be more inclusive of all types of COVID-19 cases in order to provide early treatment and gather more data on the disease.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 10:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
05:37aGLOBALDATA : Changes to China's case definition of COVID-19 results in a spike i..
PU
02:13aGLOBALDATA : Wipro's sentiments up in line with growth in digital segment revenu..
PU
02/20GLOBALDATA : BAE's positive performance will be supported by future armoured veh..
AQ
02/20GLOBALDATA : China to lead Asian refinery crude distillation unit capacity addit..
PU
02/19GLOBALDATA : Apple lowering revenue guidance due to coronavirus is no reason to ..
PU
02/19GLOBALDATA : UK leads charge in many fintech areas as e-commerce accounts for $3..
PU
02/19GLOBALDATA : Asia spearheads global refinery crude distillation unit new-build c..
PU
02/19GLOBALDATA : Zydus and CMS partnership provides momentous boost to commercializa..
PU
02/18GLOBALDATA : High value VC investments remained concentrated in the US and China..
PU
02/18FIVE EYES INTELLIGENCE ALLIES NEED T : Tobias Ellwood
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 114x
P/E ratio 2020 71,7x
EV / Sales2019 8,89x
EV / Sales2020 8,34x
Capitalization 1 522 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 290,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -6,98%
Spread / Average Target -6,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.00%1 960
S&P GLOBAL INC.13.96%73 971
RELX PLC9.26%51 640
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION16.37%40 495
WOLTERS KLUWER7.75%20 127
EQUIFAX INC.15.21%19 565
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group