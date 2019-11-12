Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlobalData : Citi leads GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial advisers league table in metals & mining sector for Q1-Q3 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 11:45pm EST
13 Nov 2019
Citi leads GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial advisers league table in metals & mining sector for Q1-Q3 2019 Posted in Business Fundamentals

Citi has topped the latest mergers and acquisitions (M&A) league table of the top 10 financial advisers for the metals & mining sector based on deal value in the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) of 2019, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The American multinational investment bank led the table with seven deals worth US$32.8bn, gaining a marginal edge over BMO Capital Markets, which advised on eight deals worth US$32.3bn.

According to GlobalData, which tracks all M&A, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world to compile the league tables, Goldman Sachs secured third position with three deals valued at US$31.5bn.

Ravi Tokala, Financial Deals Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Newmont Mining's deal to acquire Barrick Gold and Goldcorp were instrumental in deciding the rankings in this sector, even though the acquisition of Barrick Gold could not materialize. Top 10 legal advisors and top 8 financial advisors were involved in either one of these transactions.'

IMAGE FOR PUBLICATION: Please click here for enlarged chart

Global metals & mining deals market in Q1-Q3 2019

The metals & mining sector saw a decline in deal value in Q1-Q3 2019 when compared with the prior year period. The overall deal value fell by 51.07% from US$84.96bn in Q1-Q3 2018 to US$41.57bn in Q1-Q3 2019. Deal volume also decreased by 0.87% from 1035 to 1026.

The top ranker in the metals & mining sector, Citi, secured fourth position in the recently released global league table of top 20 M&A financial advisers by GlobalData.

White & Case tops list of M&A legal advisers

White & Case secured the first spot in the table of the top 10 legal advisers by value with four deals worth US$31.5bn but finished in fourteenth position in the global league table of top 20 M&A legal advisers. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz secured second position with two deals worth US$31.1bn.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 04:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
11/12GLOBALDATA : Citi leads GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial advisers league..
PU
11/12GLOBALDATA : Haynesville Shale expected to play crucial role in meeting future n..
PU
11/12GLOBALDATA : Europe's tourism & leisure industry sees a rise of 5.05% in deal ac..
AQ
11/12GLOBALDATA : Citi tops GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial advisers league ..
AQ
11/12GLOBALDATA : North America remains epicenter of global VC funding activity durin..
AQ
11/12GLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs leads GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial advise..
AQ
11/11GLOBALDATA : Iran's giant oil discovery brings little material benefit under san..
PU
11/08GLOBALDATA : Global distribution transformers market expected to witness strong ..
PU
11/08GLOBALDATA : Malaysia becomes new battleground for Grab and Gojek, says GlobalDa..
PU
11/08GLOBALDATA : T-Mobile has launched a compelling pre-emptive strike to secure its..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 93,8x
P/E ratio 2020 58,9x
EV / Sales2019 7,35x
EV / Sales2020 6,88x
Capitalization 1 251 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 920,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 060,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -13,2%
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC77.87%1 609
S&P GLOBAL INC.50.09%61 929
RELX13.46%45 932
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION35.01%33 369
WOLTERS KLUWER23.38%19 100
EQUIFAX INC.43.84%16 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group