Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Combination therapies could help overcome limitations of ICIs for oncology indications, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 05:53am EDT
06 Apr 2020
Combination therapies could help overcome limitations of ICIs for oncology indications, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

While checkpoint inhibitors as monotherapies have fulfilled expectations in some indications, novel combinations are on the horizon in a broader range of cancers says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company's latest report, 'Immuno-oncology: Focus on Development and Opportunities in Immune Checkpoint Modulators', reveals that developers are investigating new checkpoint targets to overcome some of the limitations that immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) experience in the majority of tumor types.

Ufuk Ezer, Oncology Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Primary and secondary resistance to ICIs is a tremendous drawback to this drug class, however, there is a growing optimism for novel checkpoints, and developing effective combinations of multiple checkpoint modulatorscould help overcome some of these limitations.'

GlobalData further elaborates on the trend in combination therapies and the move toward earlier treatment settings in multiple tumor types.

Ezer continues: 'Developers have realized the immediate-return opportunity in the ICI-based combinations, particularly with targeted therapies. This realization is shaping development strategies in certain indications, and increasingly in the earlier treatment setting. Combinations of multiple checkpoint modulators and other types of immunotherapies are expected to gradually emerge for niche patient populations and cancers that are traditionally known to lack the desired response to ICIs.'

There are major challenges in the development of checkpoint modulators, which are mainly interlinked with the discovery and implementation of robust biomarkers.

Ezer concludes 'The development of safer and more effective checkpoint modulator-based combinations requires reliable biomarkers. In addition to tumor and site-agnostic biomarkers that would be shared in multiple tumor types such as mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR) or microsatellite instability (MSI) status, biomarkers that would enable identification of niche patient populations and segment them according to their likelihood of benefit or risk from treatment, would ultimately make checkpoint modulators more personalized.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 09:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
05:53aGLOBALDATA : Combination therapies could help overcome limitations of ICIs for o..
PU
04/03GLOBALDATA : EU's response to coronavirus could set it up for long-term success,..
PU
04/02GLOBALDATA : Coronavirus outbreak to hamper oil and gas projects in emerging eco..
PU
04/02GLOBALDATA : Hotel industry is resilient and will bounce back as impact of COVID..
AQ
04/02GLOBALDATA : Construction industry outlook looks increasingly bleak across UK an..
PU
04/02GLOBALDATA : Retail sector witnesses growth in deal volume, says GlobalData
AQ
04/02GLOBALDATA : Healthcare sector deal activity showcases resilience amid coronavir..
AQ
04/02GLOBALDATA : Coronavirus creates supply chain and workforce management challenge..
PU
04/01GLOBALDATA : Delay of 2020 Olympics devastating for Tokyo lodging industry, says..
PU
04/01QINETIQ : Defense companies announce financial measures to stave off impact of c..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,60%
P/E ratio 2020 59,2x
P/E ratio 2021 44,6x
EV / Sales2020 6,93x
EV / Sales2021 6,48x
Capitalization 1 257 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 065,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-17.44%1 564
S&P GLOBAL INC.-12.54%58 982
RELX PLC-11.49%41 517
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION0.97%33 485
WOLTERS KLUWER-5.29%18 753
EQUIFAX INC.-23.91%14 569
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group