Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Coronavirus creates supply chain and workforce management challenges for oil and gas EPC projects, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 03:29am EDT
02 Apr 2020
Coronavirus creates supply chain and workforce management challenges for oil and gas EPC projects, says GlobalData Posted in Oil & Gas

Following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, China - the world's biggest importer of crude oil - has been forced to cut down on consumption. The resulting oil price crash is having a cascading effect on forward and backward industrial supply chains, as well as oil and gas projects across the value chain. These are likely to result in changes in project costing and timelines for ongoing and proposed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, according to leading data and analytics company GlobalData.

The company's report, 'COVID-19 Impact on Oil & Gas EPC Projects', reports US$1.2 trillion capital expenditure (CAPEX) in announced/planned new build and expansion projects across the value chain, which are expected to commence operations during 2020-2022. Of these, projects, those worth approximately US$572bn are found in the refinery and petrochemical segments.

Pritam Kad, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'In this difficult situation, key challenges for EPC projects are the supply chain, workforce management, increased subcontracting work timelines dependency, and subsequent cost over-runs. There could be a need for contract renegotiation, with project owners due to contract compliance issues that might further strain the overall project financing for EPC companies'

The COVID-19 outbreak's effects on Chinese market could have adverse impact on EPC projects - especially those for the petrochemical sector in China. In China alone, there are around 302 new or expansion petrochemical plant projects currently under construction or at the commissioning stage with a CAPEX of US$112bn. The probable delay in these projects could lead to a lower-than-expected throughput of petrochemical plants and limit the country's production capacity.

Kad added: 'A slowdown in EPC projects in the petrochemical industry could further have a ripple effect on multiple other industries such as the chemicals, plastics and automotive sectors. Some of the large projects that are likely to come on-stream in 2021 might also face further delays as 2020 projects execution will be under strict timelines and could also spill over to the first half of 2021.

'The COVID-19 outbreak, and the subsequent drop in oil prices, is creating a roadblock for future EPC projects as the oil and gas demand-supply metrics is putting pressure on the existing upstream projects itself. This situation is not lucrative for the new on-stream projects. Some of the current approval/FEED stage projects that are proposed to be completed by 2022 may also take the re-evaluation process. They may consider the specific clauses in contracts or negotiation with respect to unforeseen events, such as COVID-19 and future impacts, project timelines review/suspension, investment decision, and safety and risk management re-structuring.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 07:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
03:29aGLOBALDATA : Coronavirus creates supply chain and workforce management challenge..
PU
04/01GLOBALDATA : Delay of 2020 Olympics devastating for Tokyo lodging industry, says..
PU
04/01QINETIQ : Defense companies announce financial measures to stave off impact of c..
AQ
04/01GLOBALDATA : Plunge in deal activity with decrease of 19.7%, says GlobalData
PU
04/01GLOBALDATA : Generational trends present issues for alcohol brands, says GlobalD..
AQ
04/01GLOBALDATA : Copper 2020 production forecasts cut to 21 million tonnes as corona..
PU
04/01GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 outbreak leads to a surge in tanker rates, says GlobalData
PU
03/30GLOBALDATA : Global gas flaring value approaches US$24bn a year if priced at Eur..
PU
03/30GLOBALDATA : New incentives and benefits can boost R&D ecosystem for new drug de..
PU
03/27GLOBALDATA : Novartis' Zolgensma expected to generate global sales of $2.5bn by ..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,60%
P/E ratio 2020 59,2x
P/E ratio 2021 44,6x
EV / Sales2020 6,93x
EV / Sales2021 6,48x
Capitalization 1 257 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 065,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-17.44%1 564
S&P GLOBAL INC.-14.18%58 982
RELX PLC-12.78%41 517
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION3.22%33 485
WOLTERS KLUWER-6.67%18 753
EQUIFAX INC.-19.02%14 569
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group