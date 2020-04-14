Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Deliveroo and Morrisons' partnership epitomises COVID's acceleration of shopper habits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 04:28am EDT
14 Apr 2020
Deliveroo and Morrisons' partnership epitomises COVID's acceleration of shopper habits Posted in Coronavirus

Following the news that Morrisons is partnering with Deliveroo to launch a new rapid delivery scheme from 130 of its stores:

Thomas Brereton, Retail Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view on the situation:

'Over the past few weeks, one of the major issues faced by supermarkets has been a surge in demand for home delivery options for food and groceries, as shoppers seek ways to limit exposure to others in stores. To cope with the strain, Morrisons has followed in the footsteps of McColl's and M&S over the last month in joining forces with Deliveroo, which (alongside a pre-existing agreement with Co-op), continues to successfully weave itself into the UK grocery market through a multitude of savvy partnerships.

'Barring a few exceptions (e.g. Ocado's Zoom), most supermarkets do not have the operational capabilities to compete with Deliveroo's delivery time offer of c.30 minutes; and, given the waiting times for traditional home delivery orders (currently two to three weeks at most grocers), the concept of a rapid delivery of essential products will be enticing for a heightened proportion of shoppers.

'But as consumers are told not to panic buy, it is also important for retailers not to panic partner. There has been no indication about the length of these collaborations, so retailers must be wary of ceding too much power to third-party operatives - and could explain why major players - notably, Tesco and Sainsbury's - are developing in-house alternatives instead.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 08:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
04:28aGLOBALDATA : Deliveroo and Morrisons' partnership epitomises COVID's acceleratio..
PU
02:13aGLOBALDATA : Huge stimulus packages following COVID-19 outbreak to widen fiscal ..
PU
12:48aGLOBALDATA : Iron ore exports from India to decline by 25% in 2020 amid Covid-19..
PU
04/13GLOBALDATA : reveals top 10 global M&A legal advisers in Asia-Pacific during cor..
PU
04/13GLOBALDATA : Domestic manufacturing of medical devices trending due to COVID-19 ..
PU
04/13GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 initial impact to reduce China's iron ore output by 3% in ..
PU
04/13GLOBALDATA : reveals top 10 global M&A financial advisers in Asia-Pacific during..
PU
04/13GLOBALDATA : Clinical trials delayed during COVID-19, says GlobalData
PU
04/13GLOBALDATA : TUI and HostelWorld suspend dividends to ease financial difficulty,..
PU
04/13GLOBALDATA : Uganda and Kenya's first upstream projects likely to join list of S..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,60%
P/E ratio 2020 59,2x
P/E ratio 2021 44,6x
EV / Sales2020 6,93x
EV / Sales2021 6,48x
Capitalization 1 257 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 065,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-17.44%1 573
S&P GLOBAL INC.-1.69%64 678
RELX PLC-5.98%43 180
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.92%34 814
WOLTERS KLUWER0.95%18 983
EQUIFAX INC.-13.35%14 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group