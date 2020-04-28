GlobalData : Diageo's bond offering reflects forecasted 6.9% decline in UKs spirits value over 2020

28 Apr 2020
Diageo's bond offering reflects forecasted 6.9% decline in UKs spirits value over 2020
Posted in Consumer
Following today's news (April 28 2020) that Diageo will raise a $2.5bn bond offering;
Carmen Bryan, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view on what this means the UKs spirits market:
'Diego's bond offering reflects the long-term struggles many manufactures and operators in the spirits industry will experience over the coming years. Having adjusted the value growth of the UK spirits market for COVID-19, GlobalData notes that the market will see a stark downturn from a robust baseline growth trajectory of 5.1% to decline at a forecasted growth of -6.9% over 2020*.
'There are a number of reasons for this decline, including whiskey neat being marked up much more than bottles on supermarket shelves. The loss from tourism and duty-free sales is also a notable cause that will likely pose an ongoing challenge to industry players over the next few years.
'Diageo's move for a debt offering showcases the turbulent times ahead for industry players. While the spirits giant's popularity and market dominance will support it to ride out the storm, it is a different story for smaller players. Those that rely on sales from tourism or duty free will have to adjust their strategies to cater to a 'new normal' where typical occasions for spirits drinking are changing. A survey by GlobalData found that 27% of UK consumers claimed to have either bought fewer spirits or stopped purchasing altogether since the lockdown started**.'
* - GlobalData's COVID-19: COVID-19 Impact Market Model - Consumer Goods - LCU value
** - GlobalData Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker Survey - Week 5 - UK - stopped buying/significantly lower/slightly lower quantities combined
Disclaimer
GlobalData plc published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 14:22:05 UTC