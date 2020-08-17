Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Divergent economic outlooks for North and South Americas' oil and gas producing countries, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 09:23am EDT
17 Aug 2020
Divergent economic outlooks for North and South Americas' oil and gas producing countries, says GlobalData Posted in Oil & Gas

Operators in the Americas region have had to manage projects and mitigate the effects of COVID-19 through severe production cuts and reductions in investments. As opposed to other countries with established oil and gas sectors in the region, Brazil successfully managed to keep 2020 production increasing, while Venezuela's oil and gas industry seems to be deteriorating every year. Meanwhile, the US accounted for the largest share of the overall drop in the Americas, but shale operators are ready to restart drilling quickly once oil price rebounds, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Svetlana Doh, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Most producing countries in Latin America still have a dominant state-owned company and do not involve many private partners in their operations. However, opening up the industry to private partners could help to share the risks and investments in order to maintain the development or construction of projects during the crisis.

'One of the most challenged economies is Venezuela. The Venezuelan national oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), has seen a negative trend in crude oil production well before the current pandemic impacted the sector. Given the critical economic situation, Venezuelan oil production will continue declining with no indication of change. Last month, only one oil rig operated in the country and production in 2020 is estimated at around 450mbd - a 26% drop from the country's 2019 production.'

Another aspect to consider in assessing the impact is the amount of future production coming from projects with final investment decision (FID) and projects in pre-FID stages in the next five to ten years, which would help to offset production decline from currently producing fields. For example, Brazil's prolific pre-salt layer has huge upside potential and it is estimated that future projects will be able to provide almost 50% of additional production compared to the country's current levels. Brazil is the only country where production is actually expected to grow at 8.6% rate in 2020 compared to the last year.

Doh adds: 'Shale operations in the United States contributed more than 80% to the production drop in the whole Americas region, since horizontal drilling and fracking is not economical at such low oil prices. However, these assets have high returns in the short-term, so we should be seeing some production rebounding if oil prices remain stable in between US$40-50 per bbl.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 13:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
09:23aGLOBALDATA : Divergent economic outlooks for North and South Americas' oil and g..
PU
09:23aGLOBALDATA : India's CMO market emerges as hotbed for global private equity inve..
PU
01:23aGLOBALDATA : Facebook recalibrating focus to financial services with Novi and Ji..
PU
08/16Home Depot Braced for Covid Pain -- Then -2-
DJ
08/15GLOBALDATA : Oncology clinical trial disruptions now at a three-month low, says ..
PU
08/15GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 disrupted clinical trials with suspended enrollment more l..
PU
08/14GLOBALDATA : Thermo Fisher's failed Qiagen acquisition will not significantly af..
PU
08/14Retail Spending in July Topped Pre-Pandemic Levels -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/14Retail Spending in July Topped Pre-Pandemic Levels -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/14GLOBALDATA : Japanese consumers shifting from cash to electronic payments
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 180 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net Debt 2020 41,0 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 93,9x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 1 994 M 2 613 M 2 609 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 418,50 GBX
Last Close Price 1 690,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target -3,14%
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC31.01%2 613
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.01%84 874
RELX PLC-9.63%43 592
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.27%37 330
WOLTERS KLUWER6.95%21 798
EQUIFAX INC.17.57%20 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group