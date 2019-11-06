Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlobalData : EDF's acquisition of Pivot Power to strengthen its position in the UK storage market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 05:50am EST
06 Nov 2019
EDF's acquisition of Pivot Power to strengthen its position in the UK storage market Posted in Power, Press Release

Following the recent news (Monday 4th November) regarding EDF'S acquisition of Pivot Power;

Nirushan Rajasekaram, Power Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his views on the news:

'The purchase of Pivot Power is part of EDF's strategy to become a market leader in the charging infrastructure and storage space. In March 2018, the company announced its plan to add ten gigawatts (GWs) of storage capacity by 2035, with an investment outlay of $8bn. At present, EDF has around 5GW of operational storage assets and the procurement of Pivot Power will add around 2GW of capacity, which are under various stages of development in the UK, to the company's portfolio.

'GlobalData forecasts the battery storage market in the UK to reach $1.4bn in 2023. The business case for batteries is continually evolving, with new revenue streams opening up, such as frequency response, balancing mechanism and merchant power when integrated with renewables.

'Of late, large energy suppliers such as EDF are facing significant market pressure from smaller energy utilities, who are expanding their customer base by providing relatively cheaper tariffs. Retailing electricity has become highly competitive and this purchase could mean that the company is seeking other profitable avenues for growth.

'Moreover, Pivot Power specializes in the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure segment. With the government promoting the transition towards a low-carbon economy, an increase in the adoption of EVs is expected, which is also an alternative growth opportunity for EDF. This acquisition echoes its earlier purchase of PowerFlex Systems in September, a start-up pioneering the EV charging network technology in California, a state with significant EV penetration.'

'With these acquisitions, EDF will now have the capacity to offer comprehensive solutions, across the distributed energy ecosystem, which comprises of solar, storage, and EV charging.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 10:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
05:50aGLOBALDATA : Telcos launch commercial blockchain services to seize new revenue s..
PU
05:50aGLOBALDATA : Saudi Aramco and ADNOC boosts global oil and gas contracts activity..
PU
05:50aGLOBALDATA : EDF's acquisition of Pivot Power to strengthen its position in the ..
PU
12:35aGLOBALDATA : Bangkok dominated Asia's tourism landscape followed by Singapore an..
PU
12:35aGLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs dominates GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial ad..
PU
11/05GLOBALDATA : Companies risk their market status if they fail to make the most of..
PU
11/05GLOBALDATA : Egypt's EGPC saw highest number of oil and gas discoveries in Q3 20..
PU
11/05GLOBALDATA : Banking and payments sector leads disruptive tech partnership lands..
PU
11/05GLOBALDATA : Premium smartphones will keep driving the US market
PU
11/04GLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs tops GlobalData's top 10 global M&A financial adviser..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 93,8x
P/E ratio 2020 58,9x
EV / Sales2019 7,35x
EV / Sales2020 6,88x
Capitalization 1 251 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 920,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 060,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -13,2%
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC80.43%1 609
S&P GLOBAL INC.50.84%61 391
RELX13.18%45 512
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION34.72%33 310
WOLTERS KLUWER22.92%18 917
EQUIFAX INC.43.08%16 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group