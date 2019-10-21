Log in
GlobalData : Electric vehicles to disrupt but not eradicate turbocharger fitment

10/21/2019 | 05:36am EDT
21 Oct 2019
Electric vehicles to disrupt but not eradicate turbocharger fitment Posted in Automotive

The relentless pursuit of lower emissions and fuel consumption has driven a significant jump in the fitmentof turbocharged engines over the last two decades - first with turbocharged diesels and then with downsized gasoline engines. However, the forecast increase in electricvehicle up-take has led some toquestion the longevity of the turbocharger. A closer analysis of the figures suggests a more nuanced picture, saysGlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's latest quarter's component volume and fitmentforecasts reveal that turbochargers can expect volumes toincrease for at least the next 15 years.

Mike Vousden, Automotive Analyst at GlobalData, commented: 'Volume forecasts suggest unimpeded growth for turbochargers for the next 15 years, butthat tells only part of the story. While markets such as Europe and South Korea already have high levels of turbochargerfitment, it is caused both by increasing motorization of developing countries and also increasing regulation of greenhouse gas emissions from new vehicles, which is driving downsizing of gasoline engines and presenting opportunities for turbochargers. Volumes will increase from 42.7 million units in 2018 tomore than 64.4 million in 2034 despite a fall in overall global fitmentof forced induction systems.'

Delving deeper into GlobalData's figures reveals pockets of more rapid growth can be found in technologies closely related toexhaust-driven turbochargers. One such technology is the electrically powered turbocharger(e-charger) - these rely on 48V subnets - increasingly coming tothe fore as ancillary power requirements escalate in modern vehicles- topower electricmotors that spin compressors togenerate boost more quickly. GlobalDataexpects e-charger volumes tojump from fewer than 6,000 in 2018 tomore than one million by 2034.

There is no question that electricvehicleswill become the dominant force in the global light vehicle market, which might lead tothe assumption that turbochargers will, ultimately, cease tobe needed. However, there might be a last-minute reprieve from a left-field source - hydrogen fuel cell electricvehicles. Fuel cells provide energy toelectricmotors in the same way a lithium-ion battery pack does butare simply refilled with hydrogen when empty rather than being recharged from a plug. Using a combined exhaust and electrically driven turbocharger, air pressure inside the fuel cell can be increased, allowing it togenerate more electricity, more efficiently.

Vousden adds: 'The turbochargermarket certainly faces disruption from electricvehiclesand overall fitmentrates will drop as a result. However, overall market volumes are still likely toincrease thanks toincreased motorization in the developing world with a simultaneous drive toreduce vehicle emissions, and from new adjacent technologies such as turbochargers for hydrogen fuel cells.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:35:12 UTC
