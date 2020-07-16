Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : FCO's latest announcement adds more confusion to the return of cruises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:36pm EDT
16 Jul 2020
FCO's latest announcement adds more confusion to the return of cruises Posted in Travel & Tourism

Following news that the FCO only advises against 'sea-going' cruise ship travel;

Ben Cordwell, Travel & Tourism Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view on the FCO's announcement:

'The FCO's latest announcement is a 'U-Turn' on the statement released last week, advising against travel on all types of cruises. Although, it is of course positive news for river cruises and cruise lines operating solely within the UK, weak, unclear communication will do little to alleviate the concerns of travelers.

'According to GlobalData's Coronavirus Recovery Survey, 78% of Brits are extremely or quite concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic. It is extremely likely that a large portion of the general public will take government advice very seriously post-COVID-19. However, the FCO's latest announcement contradicting what was said only a week ago will create confusion for travelers and could reduce the number of passengers cruise companies can attract.

'On a positive note, it does at least mean river cruise companies within the UK can be up and running soon. This will help to alleviate some of the financial burden being put on river cruise companies, greatly improving their chances of long-term survival.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 21:35:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
05:36pGLOBALDATA : FCO's latest announcement adds more confusion to the return of crui..
PU
09:41aGLOBALDATA : Malaysia's mobile services revenue to stagnate over next four years..
PU
09:04aGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 pushes airlines to explore ways to encourage seamless trav..
AQ
01:36aGLOBALDATA : Make-up market in Australia forecast to grow at 4.6% CAGR over next..
PU
07/15GLOBALDATA : Eli Lilly's and Regeneron's COVID-19 mAbs spark interest as monothe..
PU
07/15GLOBALDATA : Malaysia's pay-TV services revenue to register sluggish growth over..
PU
07/15GLOBALDATA : Indonesian skincare sector is expected to reach US$2.5bn by 2024, s..
PU
07/15GLOBALDATA : Sales loss in Q4 will not dampen long-term prospects for Dunelm
PU
07/13GLOBALDATA : Safran's new aircraft interior factory could be a good post-COVID-1..
PU
07/13GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 disruption of clinical trials is in decline, says GlobalDa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 186 M 234 M 234 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net Debt 2020 35,1 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,2x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 1 681 M 2 119 M 2 110 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00 GBX
Last Close Price 14,25 GBX
Spread / Highest target 8 321%
Spread / Average Target 8 321%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 321%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC10.47%2 119
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.94%85 471
RELX PLC-4.46%44 160
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION1.58%34 644
WOLTERS KLUWER8.24%21 232
EQUIFAX INC.17.71%20 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group