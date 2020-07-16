GlobalData : FCO's latest announcement adds more confusion to the return of cruises

Following news that the FCO only advises against 'sea-going' cruise ship travel;



Ben Cordwell, Travel & Tourism Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view on the FCO's announcement:

'The FCO's latest announcement is a 'U-Turn' on the statement released last week, advising against travel on all types of cruises. Although, it is of course positive news for river cruises and cruise lines operating solely within the UK, weak, unclear communication will do little to alleviate the concerns of travelers.

'According to GlobalData's Coronavirus Recovery Survey, 78% of Brits are extremely or quite concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic. It is extremely likely that a large portion of the general public will take government advice very seriously post-COVID-19. However, the FCO's latest announcement contradicting what was said only a week ago will create confusion for travelers and could reduce the number of passengers cruise companies can attract.

'On a positive note, it does at least mean river cruise companies within the UK can be up and running soon. This will help to alleviate some of the financial burden being put on river cruise companies, greatly improving their chances of long-term survival.'