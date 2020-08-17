Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Facebook recalibrating focus to financial services with Novi and Jio; hires cautiously, finds GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 01:23am EDT
16 Aug 2020
Facebook recalibrating focus to financial services with Novi and Jio; hires cautiously, finds GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Facebook's job postings plunged drastically from 1,102 in January to 551 in July, according to GlobalData's job analytics database, likely attributed to challenging market conditions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, there have been some notable senior-level job postings in advertising, e-commerce and payments space in recent months.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'In support of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, several leading businesses such as Ford, Adidas, Diageo, HP, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Starbucks and Levi Strauss have already joined the league of companies pulling out advertising from Facebook. Although it has not yet had a big impact on the company's earnings, Facebook seems to be concerned that more companies will join the bandwagon, prompting the social media giant to hire senior personnel in the advertising space. While the company remains focused on advertising, it is also seeing new avenues in e-commerce and payments.'

Facebook Financial, a new division created to add payments and financial services to existing products, is expected to help drive commerce and advertising bottom line. Facebook's focus on the e-commerce and payment space is also reflected in its announcement of investment in Jio platforms (India), following which JioMart is delivering groceries to its customers from nearby stores. The deal is seen as a strategic move by Facebook towards the roll-out of its payment platform WhatsApp Pay in the country, and JioMart meeting a timely demand for online grocery delivery services during COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, Facebook has relabeled Calibra, a new digital currency e-wallet, as Novi.

In recent months, Facebook has posted senior-level jobs in payments, e-commerce and advertising. These include public policy director, Novi; treasury director, Calibra; director, business development - Calibra financial services; director of WhatsApp payments in India; product marketing director of payments and commerce in the US; PM lead director of e-commerce marketplace in the US; director of payment partnerships for the APAC region; revenue accounting director (ads) in the US; director of product management for classifieds & ads; data engineering director (ads); and director of the advertising onboarding programs and small business group.

Bose concludes: 'Facebook is likely to stay focused on keeping advertising services revenue intact while also pursuing its payments and e-commerce strategy. Its hiring trend is also expected to continue in line with this.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 05:22:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:23aGLOBALDATA : Facebook recalibrating focus to financial services with Novi and Ji..
PU
08/16Home Depot Braced for Covid Pain -- Then -2-
DJ
08/15GLOBALDATA : Oncology clinical trial disruptions now at a three-month low, says ..
PU
08/15GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 disrupted clinical trials with suspended enrollment more l..
PU
08/14GLOBALDATA : Thermo Fisher's failed Qiagen acquisition will not significantly af..
PU
08/14Retail Spending in July Topped Pre-Pandemic Levels -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/14Retail Spending in July Topped Pre-Pandemic Levels -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/14GLOBALDATA : Japanese consumers shifting from cash to electronic payments
AQ
08/14GLOBALDATA : Japanese consumers shift from cash preference to electronic payment..
AQ
08/14GLOBALDATA : Bakken shale registers drop in drilling activity amid substantial d..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 180 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net Debt 2020 41,0 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 93,9x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 1 994 M 2 613 M 2 613 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 418,50 GBX
Last Close Price 1 690,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target -3,14%
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC31.01%2 613
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.01%84 874
RELX PLC-9.63%43 592
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.27%37 330
WOLTERS KLUWER6.95%21 798
EQUIFAX INC.17.57%20 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group