Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Fashion failures have more chance of revival without store portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 09:58am EDT
23 Apr 2020
Fashion failures have more chance of revival without store portfolio Posted in Press Release, Retail

Investment firm Gordon Brothers has acquired the rights to the Laura Ashley brands but its 147 stores are not included in the deal.

Sofie Willmott, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view on this news;

'Laura Ashley's sale agreement with its stores excluded, brings more bad news for retail landlords who have been hard hit as non-essential retailers have been forced to close stores with some refusing or unable to pay rent. The format of the sale follows a similar pattern to other fashion brands that have been rescued in the past few years including Karen Millen, Coast and Orla Kiely - all of which have lived on but without their physical stores, as retail spend continues to shift online.

'If other fashion brands that have tumbled into administration in recent weeks including Oasis, Warehouse and Cath Kidston, are rescued, sale agreements are likely to follow the same format, with the physical high street's troubles exacerbated by COVID-19. With more retail casualties expected in the coming months and shoppers set to be wary of returning to shopping locations once they are able to, landlords are likely to end up with many more empty units by the end of 2020.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 13:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
09:58aGLOBALDATA : Fashion failures have more chance of revival without store portfoli..
PU
08:13aGLOBALDATA : Car companies have to drop financial forecasts as crisis bites
PU
07:23aGLOBALDATA : Top 25 publicly trading banks saw composite market capitalization d..
PU
07:13aGLOBALDATA : 23 of top 25 global technology companies by market capitalization i..
PU
04:33aGLOBALDATA : Falling oil and gas prices and COVID-19 hit Australia's flourishing..
PU
04:08aGLOBALDATA : Top 20 global innovative pharma companies lose US$2.6 trillion mark..
PU
04:08aGLOBALDATA : Effects of negative WTI will be felt for years, says GlobalData
PU
03:48aGLOBALDATA : Western European construction output to contract by 5.1% in 2020
PU
04/22GLOBALDATA : Lockheed Martin's impacted F-35 deliveries show that defense vendor..
PU
04/22GLOBALDATA : Global deal activity declines marginally during the week ended 19 A..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,52%
P/E ratio 2020 61,9x
P/E ratio 2021 46,7x
EV / Sales2020 7,25x
EV / Sales2021 6,78x
Capitalization 1 316 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 115,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 7,62%
Spread / Average Target 7,62%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-13.57%1 621
S&P GLOBAL INC.1.08%66 502
RELX PLC-4.22%43 286
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION8.64%35 354
WOLTERS KLUWER4.12%19 439
EQUIFAX INC.-5.45%16 082
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group