GlobalData : Global deal activity declines marginally during the week ended 19 April, 2020

A total of 892 deals were announced globally during the week ended 19 April, 2020, which is a decrease of 0.8% over 899 deals announced during the previous week, according to GlobalData's deals database.

Deal volume last week remained below the weekly averages seen in Q1 2020 and March 2020, while deal activity remained inconsistent due to COVID-19-related uncertainty and volatile market conditions.

Deal activity decreased in some of the key markets during the week ended 19 April, 2020, compared to the previous week, while some other key markets showcased growth. While the US, the UK and Australia witnessed a decrease in deal volume by 2.1%, 16.3% and 38.3%, respectively; China and Canada witnessed deal volume growth of 37% and 38.3%, respectively.

The travel & tourism sector witnessed decline in deal activity during the week while sectors such as healthcare (including pharmaceuticals and medical equipment) and retail witnessed increase in deal activity.

Most of the key deal types also witnessed decline in volume. While mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals volume decreased by 16.5%, the number of partnerships and private equity deals decreased by 21.7% and 9.6%, respectively. However, the number of licensing agreement deals remained at the same level while equity offerings and venture financing deals increased by 16.6% and 15%, respectively.