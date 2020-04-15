GlobalData : Global deal activity plummets during the week ended April 12

Log in
04/15/2020 | 08:16am EDT
15 Apr 2020
Global deal activity plummets during the week ended April 12 Posted in Business Fundamentals

A total of 899 deals were announced globally during the week ended April 12 2020, which is a decrease of 17.2% over 1,086 deals announced during the previous week, according to GlobalData's deals database.

The deal volume also remained below the Q1 2020 and March 2020 weekly average levels.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, global deal activity has remained inconsistent due to uncertainty and volatile market conditions.

Deal activity decreased in most key markets during the week ended April 12, 2020 compared to the previous week. While the US witnessed a decrease in deal volume by 20.4%, China, Canada and Japan witnessed deal volume decreasing by 38.2%, 26.6% and 47.5%, respectively.

Sectors such as healthcare (including pharmaceuticals and medical equipment) and retail also witnessed a decline in deal activity during the week ended April 12, 2020 compared to the previous week.

Most key deal types witnessed a decline in volume during the week ended April 12, 2020 compared to the previous week. While mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals volume decreased by 28.2%, the number of venture financing, partnerships, licensing agreement and equity offerings deals decreased by 10.2%, 17.8%, 47.8% and 15.5%, respectively. However, the number of private equity deals mostly remained at the same level.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 12:15:17 UTC
