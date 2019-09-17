GlobalData : Global hidradenitis suppurativa market set to reach $1.81bn by 2028

The hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) market is expected to grow from $898m in 2018 to $1.81bn in 2028 across the seven major markets (7MM*) at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company's latest report, 'Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028', states that this growth will be driven by pharmaceutical companies targeting a high level of unmet need in the HS market and the launch of four pipeline therapeutics.

Vikesh Devlia, PhD, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'AbbVie's Humira (adalimumab) currently dominates the HS market. However, this could change as there has been an increasing development of new therapeutics.'

New therapeutics in this scope include interleukin (IL)-1a inhibitor (Xbiotech's Bermekimab), IL-17 inhibitor (Novartis' Cosentyx) and complement component 5a (C5a) inhibitors (InflaRx's IFX-1 and ChemoCentryx's Avacopan), which will challenge Humira's position.

There are still a number of unmet clinical needs in the HS market such as a lack of drugs targeting fibrosis and a lack of holistic care. However, the biggest unmet need is the lack of efficacious therapies, which is currently being addressed due to the development of new therapeutic agents. These unmet needs have been emphasized by various key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData.

Devlia adds: 'There are many companies that are striving to enter the HS market and many of the drugs target moderate-to-severe HS patients. Currently, the limited treatment options, other than anti-inflammatory treatments and Humira, in all classes means there is significant unmet need for more efficacious treatments in the HS market. Pharmaceutical companies are keen to enter this market and provide more treatment options for HS patients.'

*7MM = US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan