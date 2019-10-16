Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) to lead global purified terephthalic acid capacity additions by 2023, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:48am EDT
16 Oct 2019
Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) to lead global purified terephthalic acid capacity additions by 2023, says GlobalData Posted in Oil & Gas

Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co. Ltd. is expected to lead the global planned and announced purified terephthalic acid (PTA) capacity additions during the period 2019 to 2023, contributing around 22% of the global growth by 2023, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company's report, 'Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants', reveals that Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co. Ltd. is expected to add a capacity of 5.00 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from two planned projects by 2023.

Dayanand Kharade, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Hengli Petrochemical Dalian PTA Plant' and an expansion project 'Hengli Petrochemical Dalian PTA Plant Expansion' will account for the company's entire capacity additions, each with a capacity of 2.50 mtpa. They are expected to start operations by 2023.'

IMAGE FOR PUBLICATION - Please click this link for the chart

GlobalData identifies Fujian Billion Petrochemicals Co. Ltd. as the second highest capacity contributor among the global companies for planned and announced PTA capacity additions by 2023. 'Fujian Billion Petrochemical Fujian PTA Plant', will account for the company's entire capacity additions by 2023. The project is expected to start operations in 2020, with a capacity of 2.50 mtpa.

ChengHong Holding Group Co. Ltd. stands third, contributing a capacity of 2.40 mtpa from an announced project by 2023.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
06:48aGLOBALDATA : Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) to lead global purified terephthalic ..
PU
05:38aGLOBALDATA : Spending on virtual reality to hit $28bn by 2030, says GlobalData
PU
03:58aGLOBALDATA : analyses revenue and profit change of top 20 companies by sector in..
PU
10/15GLOBALDATA : Traditional segmentation methods of dividing local authorities in t..
PU
10/15GLOBALDATA : Brands relying on digital tools to simplify shopping needs of young..
PU
10/15GLOBALDATA : Venture Global Partners to lead global new-build LNG liquefaction c..
PU
10/15GLOBALDATA : Asia set to lead global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene capacity ad..
PU
10/14GLOBALDATA : Asia set to lead global EO capacity additions by 2023, says GlobalD..
PU
10/14GLOBALDATA : Japanese cosmetic brand RMK turns to Tmall Global to tap lucrative ..
PU
10/14GLOBALDATA : Global armored vehicles market set to reach up to US$25.7bn by 2029..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 73,5x
P/E ratio 2020 46,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,82x
EV / Sales2020 5,42x
Capitalization 979 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 920,00  GBp
Last Close Price 830,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC41.28%1 248
S&P GLOBAL INC.47.92%62 425
RELX9.65%43 687
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION32.81%33 234
WOLTERS KLUWER25.40%18 784
EQUIFAX INC.55.65%17 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group