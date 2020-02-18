Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlobalData : High value VC investments remained concentrated in the US and China during Q4 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 12:10pm EST
18 Feb 2020
High value VC investments remained concentrated in the US and China during Q4 2019 Posted in Business Fundamentals

The US and China remain the most preferred investment destinations for venture capital (VC) investors globally. High value VC investments (>=US$100m) also remain concentrated in the US and China with both countries collectively accounting for around 70% of volume of such deals and capital raised though these deals in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The US witnessed 42 high value deals and remained the largest recipient of high value deals in volume terms during Q4 2019, followed by China with 28 such deals. However, China surpassed the US in total VC investments raised through these high value deals.

Some of the notable high value VC funding raised by American firms during Q4 2019 included US$635m raised by Bright Health, US$500m raised by 1debit (Chime) and US$400m each raised by Databricks and Convoy.

On the other hand, funding raised by Chinese firms were also much higher in value compared to American firms. Some of the notable high value VC funding raised by Chinese firms during Q4 2019 included US$3.7bn raised by Tenglong Holdings and US$3bn raised by Kuaishou Technology.

Aurojyoti Bose, Financial Deals Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Asia-Pacific is undergoing an evolution with countries in the region closing in on the gap with the US, signaling significant VC investors' traction despite slowing economy in some of the key markets, geo-political tensions and trade dispute with other nations. The trend suggests VC investors, though cautious, are showcasing confidence in start-ups in the region.'

Asia-Pacific countries other than China that made it to the list of top ten countries by high value deals included India, Hong Kong and South Korea. These four countries collectively witnessed more than 40 high value deals worth ~US$15bn during Q4 2019, which is much higher compared to its European counterparts.

Germany, France and the UK, the three European countries to feature in the list of top ten countries, collectively raised less than US$2bn across seven high value deals during Q4 2019.

Within Europe, Germany surpassed the UK in terms of high value deals volume as well as the capital raised through these deals during Q4 2019. France, despite relatively lower number of high value deals, also outpaced the UK in terms of capital raised through high value deals during the quarter.

Bose concludes: 'The high value VC funding activity is likely to continue and remain strong in the US in future. Moreover, with improving conditions and built-up investor confidence, Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India are likely to witness a surge in VC funding activity and high value deals. Going forward, we may see more companies like Alibaba emerging from the region.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 17:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
12:10pGLOBALDATA : High value VC investments remained concentrated in the US and China..
PU
09:15aFIVE EYES INTELLIGENCE ALLIES NEED T : Tobias Ellwood
AQ
06:10aCORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK : businesses likely to see China as a key risk factor, says..
PU
03:04aGLOBALDATA : Asia to lead global ammonia capacity additions by 2024, says Global..
PU
02/17GLOBALDATA : Trade war hit ASEAN economies facing new challenge from coronavirus..
PU
02/17GLOBALDATA : Asia to dominate global refining industry by contributing 40% of ne..
PU
02/14GLOBALDATA : Airbus prototype prioritizes fuel efficiency, says GlobalData
PU
02/14GLOBALDATA : Airbus prototype prioritises fuel efficiency, says GlobalData
AQ
02/14GLOBALDATA : M&A activity remains steady in European region amidst uncertainty, ..
PU
02/14GLOBALDATA : Aerojet Rocketdyne hypersonic propulsion contract in interception p..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 115x
P/E ratio 2020 71,9x
EV / Sales2019 8,92x
EV / Sales2020 8,37x
Capitalization 1 528 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 295,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -7,34%
Spread / Average Target -7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.39%1 988
S&P GLOBAL INC.12.67%75 005
RELX PLC8.79%51 973
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION16.86%40 665
WOLTERS KLUWER7.29%20 119
EQUIFAX INC.16.30%19 751
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group