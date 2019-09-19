Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData PLC    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : India set to lead global SBR capacity additions by 2023, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 03:32am EDT
19 Sep 2019
India set to lead global SBR capacity additions by 2023, says GlobalData Posted in Energy, Oil & Gas

India is set to drive capacity growth in the global styrene-butadiene-rubber (SBR) industry from planned and announced plants between 2019 and 2023, contributing around 29% of the global growth by 2023, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company's report, 'Global Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants', reveals that India is expected to have a new-build and expansion SBR capacity of 0.15 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2023.

Dayanand Kharade, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, says: ''Indian Synthetic Rubber Panipat Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Plant' and 'Reliance Industries Hazira Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Plant' are the two upcoming plants in India, which will account for the entire capacity growth by 2023.'

GlobalData identified Iran as the second highest country in terms of capacity additions in the global SBR industry. The country will add a new-build capacity of 0.14 mtpa from a planned plant, 'Sadaf Petrochemical Assaluyeh Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Plant', which is expected to start operations by 2023.

China stands third with new-build SBR capacity of 0.10 mtpa by 2023. The entire capacity addition will be from a planned plant, 'Fujian Gulei Petrochemical Company Zhangzhou Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Plant'.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 07:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
03:32aGLOBALDATA : India set to lead global SBR capacity additions by 2023, says Globa..
PU
02:07aGLOBALDATA : US tops cross border M&A activity in financial services sector in 2..
PU
09/18GLOBALDATA : UK wealth market to decline by 5% in 2019 and 2020 if there is a no..
PU
09/18GLOBALDATA : First peanut allergy therapy to receive backing from US regulators ..
PU
09/18GLOBALDATA : APAC held majority of US$4.5 trillion global net profit pool in 201..
PU
09/18GLOBALDATA : Higher vehicle ownership across developing nations comes at a cost,..
PU
09/18GLOBALDATA : Mobile wallet transactions in India will reach INR2 trillion in 201..
PU
09/18GLOBALDATA : Dangote Industries to lead global ammonia capacity growth between 2..
PU
09/17GLOBALDATA : Card payments will surpass cash in South Korea by 2020, says Global..
PU
09/17GLOBALDATA : Iraq set to contribute 38% of Middle East's crude distillation unit..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 177 M
EBIT 2019 40,1 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 73,5x
P/E ratio 2020 46,1x
EV / Sales2019 5,82x
EV / Sales2020 5,42x
Capitalization 979 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 920,00  GBp
Last Close Price 830,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC41.28%1 222
S&P GLOBAL INC49.87%63 082
RELX16.30%45 567
THOMSON REUTERS CORP35.92%33 878
WOLTERS KLUWER24.24%18 928
EQUIFAX INC.52.07%17 116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group