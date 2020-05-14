Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Indonesia's seasonings, dressings & sauces sector to reach US$4.8bn by 2024, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 02:45am EDT
14 May 2020
Indonesia's seasonings, dressings & sauces sector to reach US$4.8bn by 2024, says GlobalData Posted in Consumer

The seasonings, dressings & sauces sector in Indonesia is forecast to grow from Rp48.2 trillion (US$3.4bn) in 2019 to Rp70.5 trillion (US$4.8bn) by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's report, 'Indonesia Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2024' reveals that the condiment sauces category led the sector with the majority share of 68.8% in value terms in 2019. It is followed by 'herbs, spices and seasonings', and 'dressings' categories. Furthermore, bouillons and stocks is forecast to register the fastest value growth at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2024 and it is also expected to gain maximum market share in value terms during the same period.

Karthik Varma Kakarlapudi, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'The availability of convenient and time-saving options for time-pressed consumers will drive the growth of the seasonings, dressings and sauces sector in Indonesia.'

The per capita consumption (PCC) of seasonings, dressings & sauces in Indonesia is high compared to the regional and global averages. It stood at 7.1kg in 2019 and is expected to grow further in the next five years to reach 8.5kg by 2024.

Daesang, Nestle SA and Unilever are the leading companies in the Indonesian seasonings, dressings & sauces sector. Through its brand Chung Jung Won, Daesang led the Indonesian seasonings, dressings & sauces sector in value terms in 2019. Further, private labels, which account for a small share, are growing at a higher CAGR than the brands in the sector.

Among the distribution channels, convenience stores dominated the sector with a value share of 63.8% in 2019.

Karthik concludes: 'With the growing health awareness among the Indonesian consumers, the demand for seasonings, dressings and sauces products with health and wellness claims such as 'free-from', 'naturally healthy', 'food intolerance' and 'food minus' is expected to increase, particularly in bouillons & stocks, dressings & herbs, spices & seasonings categories.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 06:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
02:45aGLOBALDATA : Indonesia's seasonings, dressings & sauces sector to reach US$4.8bn..
PU
05/13GLOBALDATA : Neoen's PPA with CleanCo will help the company achieve its 5GW proj..
PU
05/13GLOBALDATA : Auto companies lose US$564bn in market cap in Q1 2020, says GlobalD..
PU
05/13GLOBALDATA : UK consumers look to savings, not loans, as the country faces confi..
PU
05/13GLOBALDATA : Life insurance business in India to contract in 2020 due to COVID-1..
PU
05/13GLOBALDATA : Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is top M&A legal adviser by deal val..
PU
05/13GLOBALDATA : APAC LNG companies revisiting strategies to tackle economic slowdow..
PU
05/12MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : postpones regional jet program due to COVID-19 dis..
AQ
05/12GLOBALDATA : South Korea's seasonings, dressings & sauces market to reach US$1.9..
PU
05/12GLOBALDATA : reveals top 10 solar power influencers on Twitter in Q1 2020
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 48,8 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M
Debt 2020 35,1 M
Yield 2020 1,27%
P/E ratio 2020 74,4x
P/E ratio 2021 56,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,67x
EV / Sales2021 8,14x
Capitalization 1 581 M
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 340,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target -10,4%
Spread / Average Target -10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC3.88%1 933
S&P GLOBAL INC.9.58%72 080
RELX PLC-3.59%44 378
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION1.22%33 304
WOLTERS KLUWER1.20%19 071
EQUIFAX INC.1.98%17 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group