Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Israel's continued reliance on gas power generation may jeopardize efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by mid century, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 05:23pm EDT
17 Aug 2020
Israel's continued reliance on gas power generation may jeopardize efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by mid century, says GlobalData Posted in Power

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD's) Environment Directorate specified that creating an electricity framework based on natural gas will threaten decarbonization objectives due to the lock-in period in carbon-intensive infrastructure. Continued reliance on gas-based generation in Israel is expected to diminish the country's efforts in mitigating carbon emissions, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Somik Das, Senior Power Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Last year, more than 60% of Israel's electricity generation mix was formed by gas, which, is expected to be more than 80% by the end of the decade. With major gas-based plants such as the Beer Tubia and Jenin Combined Cycle plants currently being developed in the country, the dependence of the nation on gas is deep and is unlikely to be uprooted by renewables anytime soon.'

GlobalData's database shows that there are currently around 6.1GW of electricity projects in the pipeline, with over 65% using gas as fuel. The solar PV represention in this pipeline is a mere 17% (1GW+), while wind is 8% (450MW+). This inclination towards natural gas over solar and other renewables is replicative of the disputes between the environment and energy ministries towards deciding a sustainable power generation mix.

To highlight Israel's contribution towards mitigating climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, the Environment Ministry desires 40% of its installed capacity to be renewables by 2030, while the Energy Ministry is adhering to 30%, with 70% to be formed by natural gas.

Das concluded: 'In order to garner the interests of investors and developers, the government would need to discourage the use of natural gas by introducing the polluter pay concept where additional costs and taxes are imposed for producing pollution. This should discourage the use of natural gas for power generation and provide a level playing field for cheap renewables for greater implementation. Investments in renewables and solar accompanied by investments in energy storage expansion will provide a infrastructure to provide steady generation thereby reducing the nation's dependence on gas-based generation'.

If you could like to find out more, send your questions to Rebecca Panks, PR Executive at GlobalData (pr@globaldata.com)

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 21:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
05:23pGLOBALDATA : Israel's continued reliance on gas power generation may jeopardize ..
PU
09:23aGLOBALDATA : Divergent economic outlooks for North and South Americas' oil and g..
PU
09:23aGLOBALDATA : India's CMO market emerges as hotbed for global private equity inve..
PU
01:23aGLOBALDATA : Facebook recalibrating focus to financial services with Novi and Ji..
PU
08/16Home Depot Braced for Covid Pain -- Then -2-
DJ
08/15GLOBALDATA : Oncology clinical trial disruptions now at a three-month low, says ..
PU
08/15GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 disrupted clinical trials with suspended enrollment more l..
PU
08/14GLOBALDATA : Thermo Fisher's failed Qiagen acquisition will not significantly af..
PU
08/14Retail Spending in July Topped Pre-Pandemic Levels -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/14Retail Spending in July Topped Pre-Pandemic Levels -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 180 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net Debt 2020 41,0 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 93,9x
Yield 2020 0,96%
Capitalization 1 959 M 2 565 M 2 567 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 418,50 GBX
Last Close Price 16,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 9 586%
Spread / Average Target 8 293%
Spread / Lowest Target 7 001%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC31.01%2 613
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.01%84 874
RELX PLC-9.63%43 592
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.27%37 330
WOLTERS KLUWER6.95%21 798
EQUIFAX INC.17.57%20 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group