Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were top financial advisers by value and volume in North America in H1 2020, says GlobalData

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
10 Jul 2020
JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were top financial advisers by value and volume in North America in H1 2020, says GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Financial advisers JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were noted to be the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in North America in the first half (H1) of 2020, based on deal value and volume, respectively. Involvement in two megadeals (worth >US$10bn) primarily helped JP Morgan to secure the top position. In contrast, Goldman Sachs was not involved in any mega deals announced during H1, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

JP Morgan advised on 58 deals worth US$95.4bn, which was the highest among all advisers. Morgan Stanley occupied the second position by value with 44 deals worth US$75.7bn. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs, which led in volume terms having advised on 68 deals worth US$73.8bn during H1, had to settle for the third position by value. JP Morgan occupied the second position by volume followed by Evercore with 53 deals worth US$37.9bn, according to GlobalData.

Aurojyoti Bose, Financial Deals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Goldman Sachs, despite leading by volume and advising on 22 deals worth greater than or equal to US$1bn, lost the top position by value to JP Morgan, which advised on 19.

'The number of deals announced in North America decreased by 25.3% from 14,462 in H1 2019 to 10,804 in H1 2020, according to GlobalData's Financial Deals Database. Deal value decreased by 60.1% from US$998bn in H1 2019 to US$398.3bn in H1 2020. The subdued deal activity could be attributed to volatile market conditions due to COVID-19 outbreak.'

JP Morgan stood at secondposition by value in the recently released global league table of top 20 M&A financial advisers by GlobalData. In this ranking, Goldman Sachs occupied second position by volume.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 21:15:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLOBALDATA PLC
05:16pGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 increases demand for remote functionality in implantable l..
PU
05:16pGLOBALDATA : Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis were top legal advi..
PU
05:16pGLOBALDATA : JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were top financial advisers by value an..
PU
10:06aB737 MAX's troubles could extend far beyond current COVID-19 crisis, says Glo..
AQ
09:23aGLOBALDATA : Mine warfare is set to be revolutionized by maritime unmanned vehic..
AQ
09:11aGLOBALDATA : Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and CMS were top legal advisers by v..
PU
01:11aGLOBALDATA : Morgan Stanley and EY top financial advisers in Asia-Pacific during..
PU
01:11aGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 will accelerate pay-TV services revenue decline in Austral..
PU
07/09GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 crisis has not slowed Russia's ambition of being dominant ..
AQ
07/09GLOBALDATA : China vehicle market on course for 22 million sales in 2020, says G..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 186 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2020 35,1 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,2x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 1 669 M 2 111 M 2 109 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 200,00 GBX
Last Close Price 14,25 GBX
Spread / Highest target 8 321%
Spread / Average Target 8 321%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 321%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC9.69%2 106
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.18%84 970
RELX PLC-5.17%43 873
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-1.32%33 718
WOLTERS KLUWER7.11%20 790
EQUIFAX INC.15.47%19 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group