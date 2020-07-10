GlobalData : JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were top financial advisers by value and volume in North America in H1 2020, says GlobalData

Financial advisers JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were noted to be the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in North America in the first half (H1) of 2020, based on deal value and volume, respectively. Involvement in two megadeals (worth >US$10bn) primarily helped JP Morgan to secure the top position. In contrast, Goldman Sachs was not involved in any mega deals announced during H1, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

JP Morgan advised on 58 deals worth US$95.4bn, which was the highest among all advisers. Morgan Stanley occupied the second position by value with 44 deals worth US$75.7bn. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs, which led in volume terms having advised on 68 deals worth US$73.8bn during H1, had to settle for the third position by value. JP Morgan occupied the second position by volume followed by Evercore with 53 deals worth US$37.9bn, according to GlobalData.

Aurojyoti Bose, Financial Deals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Goldman Sachs, despite leading by volume and advising on 22 deals worth greater than or equal to US$1bn, lost the top position by value to JP Morgan, which advised on 19.

'The number of deals announced in North America decreased by 25.3% from 14,462 in H1 2019 to 10,804 in H1 2020, according to GlobalData's Financial Deals Database. Deal value decreased by 60.1% from US$998bn in H1 2019 to US$398.3bn in H1 2020. The subdued deal activity could be attributed to volatile market conditions due to COVID-19 outbreak.'

JP Morgan stood at secondposition by value in the recently released global league table of top 20 M&A financial advisers by GlobalData. In this ranking, Goldman Sachs occupied second position by volume.